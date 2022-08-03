42 prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Haridwar jail
Forty-two prisoners in Haridwar jail have been tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Wednesday.
On July 28 and 29, prisoners in the district prison were tested for Hepatitis B and simultaneously Covid-19 RT-PCR test was also conducted. According to the district health officials, the Covid-19 test results were received from the laboratory on Tuesday evening while all 42 prisoner who tested positive were asymptomatic.
“On World Hepatitis Day along with Hepatitis B ,RT-PCR test of prisoners was conducted during a medical camp. All positive tested prisoners are asymptomatic and due standard operating procedures are followed in the prison,” said Superintendent of Haridwar prison Manoj Kumar Arya.
“Of the 425 test reports received, 42 prisoners have been tested Covid-19. Prima facie no major symptoms of Covid-19 are seen in the positive tested patients, all are asymptomatic. As a preventive measure all the positive tested prisoners has been isolated in separate barrack. Routine health check-up and daily report is being monitored,” said chief medical officer Dr Khagendra Kumar.
“All the Covid-19 positive tested prisoners have been isolated and round the clock monitoring is being done,” said district surveillance officer Dr Pankaj Jain.
In 2020, when the epidemic started, 238 prisoners tested Covid-19 positive in Haridwar district prison. In the same year, eight prisoners, who were under mandatory quarantine at the makeshift prison in Haridwar, fled while they were being shifted to the district prison after completing their quarantine period. Later, all of them were nabbed by police from, Roorkee, Haridwar and Dehradun.
Last year in April, 21 jail inmates of Sampoorna Nand central jail in Sitarganj, Udham Singh Nagar district tested Covid-19 positive.
24-year-old dies after touching overhead wire of local train
Mumbai: A 24-year-old man, travelling on the roof of a local train, succumbed to severe burn injuries on Tuesday after hKhan, a resident of Sewreetouched the overhead wire. The incident took place on Monday at Chunabhatti railway station. Since the man's wallet and clothes were charred, he was unidentified until Wednesday. At 5.45pm on Monday after the incident was reported, the train was halted and the power supply was disconnected so that the victim could be rescued.
Disproportionate assets: Vigilance to submit charge sheet against IAS officer
The Uttarakhand vigilance department on Wednesday said that it will soon file a charge sheet against retired IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case. “We have gathered sufficient evidence, including what our teams collected from Lucknow and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to support the allegations against Yadav in the case,” director of the state vigilance department, Amit Sinha said. Interestingly, Yadav served in the Uttar Pradesh government four years ago before returning to Uttarakhand in 2019.
Retired CCB cop sentenced to four years in illegal assets case
A former police inspector from the CCB - City Crime Branch - was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment by a special court dealing with Lokayukta cases, news agency PTI reported. The Lokayukta police booked the inspector, identified as Sami-ur-Rahman, and Rahman's wife, after they discovered he owned assets worth around Rs 79.79 lakhs. A complaint was filed against the couple under the disproportionate assets case.
3 court officials among 13 arrested in Uttarakhand SSSC question paper leak case
Among the 13 accused arrested so far in the Uttarakhand state subordinate selection commission (UKSSSC) graduate level exam question paper leak case, three were court officials from the Kumaon division, the special task force of the Uttarakhand police said on Wednesday. Manoj Joshi, who was among the first six accused arrested by STF on July 24, was working as a junior clerk at Sitarganj court in Udham Singh Nagar.
Delhi’s dabang cop-cum-wrestler shines in the glory of gold
A police officer, a wrestler and a guru to her many students, head constable Babita Nagar sets a true example of how women in sports are acing the game. The wrestler recently brought home a gold medal from the World Police and Fire Games held in Netherlands, after putting up an awe-inspiring show in the finals of 68kg category, wherein she took a mere 24 seconds to defeat her opponent!
