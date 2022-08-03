Home / Cities / Dehradun News / 42 prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Haridwar jail

42 prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Haridwar jail

The prisoners were found to be Covid-19 positive after their RT-PCR test was conducted along with the Hepatitis B test at a medical camp on the World Hepatitis Day
All 42 prisoner who tested positive for Covid-19 in Haridwar jail were asymptomatic. (Representative Image)
Forty-two prisoners in Haridwar jail have been tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Wednesday.

On July 28 and 29, prisoners in the district prison were tested for Hepatitis B and simultaneously Covid-19 RT-PCR test was also conducted. According to the district health officials, the Covid-19 test results were received from the laboratory on Tuesday evening while all 42 prisoner who tested positive were asymptomatic.

“On World Hepatitis Day along with Hepatitis B ,RT-PCR test of prisoners was conducted during a medical camp. All positive tested prisoners are asymptomatic and due standard operating procedures are followed in the prison,” said Superintendent of Haridwar prison Manoj Kumar Arya.

“Of the 425 test reports received, 42 prisoners have been tested Covid-19. Prima facie no major symptoms of Covid-19 are seen in the positive tested patients, all are asymptomatic. As a preventive measure all the positive tested prisoners has been isolated in separate barrack. Routine health check-up and daily report is being monitored,” said chief medical officer Dr Khagendra Kumar.

“All the Covid-19 positive tested prisoners have been isolated and round the clock monitoring is being done,” said district surveillance officer Dr Pankaj Jain.

In 2020, when the epidemic started, 238 prisoners tested Covid-19 positive in Haridwar district prison. In the same year, eight prisoners, who were under mandatory quarantine at the makeshift prison in Haridwar, fled while they were being shifted to the district prison after completing their quarantine period. Later, all of them were nabbed by police from, Roorkee, Haridwar and Dehradun.

Last year in April, 21 jail inmates of Sampoorna Nand central jail in Sitarganj, Udham Singh Nagar district tested Covid-19 positive.

