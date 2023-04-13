Retd Dehradun govt official found dead at her residence: Police

A 74-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in Dehradun’s Prem Nagar on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said that they were investigating whether it was a robbery gone wrong (Representative Photo)

Police have identified the victim as Manjeet Kaur, a retired Forest Research Institute (FRI) official in Dehradun.

Sarita Dobhal, superintendent of police (SP) (city) said the woman used to live alone in Prem Nagar.

“Upon receiving the alert around 6.30pm, our team reached the spot and recovered the body. We have sent the body for post-mortem,” said the SP.

The incident came to light when one of Kaur’s two daughters– living in Delhi and Faridabad respectively– repeatedly phoned her and asked the neighbours to check on her mother after she didn’t respond.

Police said the neighbours saw her lying dead at her residence and informed them immediately.

Police said that they were investigating whether it was a robbery gone wrong.

In March this year, Dehradun police arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly killing a 75-year-old woman in the city’s Patel Nagar in a similar kind of incident.