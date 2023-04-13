Bihar: BJP leader’s kin shot dead by bike-borne criminals in Banka

Bike-borne criminals shot dead a person in Bihar’s Banka district when he allegedly resisted a loot bid on Wednesday evening. The deceased was a close relative of Ganesh Murmu, a BJP leader of the district tribal cell. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The criminals escaped soon after the incident leaving a firearm on the site.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Narendra Murmu, a resident of Kaniket village under the Bandhuwa Kurawa police station. He was in charge of a customer service point at a private bank.

The police said he was returning home on his bike from Banka town when the criminals stopped him and tried to loot the cash in his possession.

Narendra was the nephew of Ganesh Murmu, the ex-district board member and a BJP leader of the tribal cell.

The body had been sent to the Banka district hospital for a postmortem and the police have started a probe. The pistol found on the site has been sent for FSL analysis, station house officer Mantu Kumar said, adding that no FIR has been lodged so far.

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered at the district hospital demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

“We are totally unsafe, and it seems there is no law and order in the district,” the BJP leader alleged.