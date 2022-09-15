Home / Cities / Dehradun News / 8-year old dies as school toilet roof collapses in Uttarakhand, CM orders probe

8-year old dies as school toilet roof collapses in Uttarakhand, CM orders probe

Published on Sep 15, 2022 09:42 AM IST

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and ordered a magisterial probe into it.

The accident claimed the life of a Class 3 student, and injured three other eight-year-old students. (Representative use)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

An eight-year-old succumbed to a toilet roof collapse in Champawat’s government school in Uttarakhand while three others were injured. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and ordered a magisterial probe into it.

According to reports, the tragedy happened while the deceased kid and three other children were playing close to the toilet at the primary school in the Pati sector of the district, which had a damaged roof.

The accident claimed the life of Chandan, a Class 3 student, and injured Soni, Rinku, and Shaguni, three other eight-year-old students, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rinku Bisht said.

Locals claimed they had earlier complained to the school administration about the crumbling building, but no action was taken. "Had our complaints been heard, the life of a minor could have been saved," said Godhan Singh, the guardian of an injured student.

Dhami announced a relief of 2 lakh to the family of the deceased student. He said all school buildings should have their conditions examined, and repairs should be made where necessary. He insisted that schools should only be run in safe buildings.

