AAP protests against BJP by making ‘jalebis of false promises’ in U’khand

To protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Haldwani made “jalebis (spiral-shaped traditional Indian sweet) of false promises”.

AAP workers gathered at Buddha Park here under the leadership of AAP city president Dimple Pandey, where they made jalebis and fed them to the public.

Dimple Pandey said the BJP’s Central and state governments have been making false promises to the public for the past several years. “They promised to provide jobs to the youth. But the reality is that unemployment is at its peak. ‘Achhe din (good days)’ were promised, but in reality, due to price hike of domestic gas, petrol and diesel, inflation has made life difficult for the common people,” he said.

“So, we thought of making jalebis of such promises and feed people. This is a symbolic way of registering our protest against the BJP for not fulfilling the promises it had made,” he said

Pandey alleged that BJP’s Central and state governments have failed on every front. “Now the public is also fed up with the ‘jumlebaazi’ (tall claims and mere statements) and will teach a lesson to the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections,” he added.

BJP district president Pradeep Bisht said the AAP doesn’t know the ground reality of Uttarakhand. “They are just doing drama. Everyone knows where they stand here. The are desperate to come into the spotlight. But people here will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming elections,” he said.