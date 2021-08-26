Home / Cities / Dehradun News / AAP protests against BJP by making ‘jalebis of false promises’ in U’khand
In an innovative form of protest against the BJP government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Haldwani made “jalebis of false promises”. (HT Photo)
In an innovative form of protest against the BJP government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Haldwani made “jalebis of false promises”. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

AAP protests against BJP by making ‘jalebis of false promises’ in U’khand

To protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Haldwani made “jalebis (spiral-shaped traditional Indian sweet) of false promises”
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 05:26 PM IST

To protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Haldwani made “jalebis (spiral-shaped traditional Indian sweet) of false promises”.

AAP workers gathered at Buddha Park here under the leadership of AAP city president Dimple Pandey, where they made jalebis and fed them to the public.

Dimple Pandey said the BJP’s Central and state governments have been making false promises to the public for the past several years. “They promised to provide jobs to the youth. But the reality is that unemployment is at its peak. ‘Achhe din (good days)’ were promised, but in reality, due to price hike of domestic gas, petrol and diesel, inflation has made life difficult for the common people,” he said.

“So, we thought of making jalebis of such promises and feed people. This is a symbolic way of registering our protest against the BJP for not fulfilling the promises it had made,” he said

Pandey alleged that BJP’s Central and state governments have failed on every front. “Now the public is also fed up with the ‘jumlebaazi’ (tall claims and mere statements) and will teach a lesson to the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections,” he added.

BJP district president Pradeep Bisht said the AAP doesn’t know the ground reality of Uttarakhand. “They are just doing drama. Everyone knows where they stand here. The are desperate to come into the spotlight. But people here will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming elections,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.