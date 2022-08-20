Agnipath aspirants reach parade ground past midnight; Rain spoils schedule

Defence job aspirants reached the Major Somnath parade ground at Ranikhet in Uttarakhand’s Almora district in the wee hours on Saturday to participate in the Agniveer recruitment rally.

However, incessant rain spoiled the schedule of recruitment as around 2,000 applicants took part in the race.

According to people familiar with the matter, 30,684 aspirants have registered themselves for the Agnipath recruitment amid the controversy over the scheme.

The Agniveer recruitment rally began on Saturday and will end on August 31.

Aspirants from four districts-- Almora, Bageshwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar-- will participate in the first phase of the recruitment.

“We have acquired some schools and colleges to provide accommodation to the aspirants as hotels are already packed. We have instructed hotel and restaurant owners to display the rate list to check the overrating,” said Jay Kishan, joint magistrate, Ranikhet.

The aspirants started gathering at 3am on Saturday to take part in the rally. Incessant rain in Ranikhet area made it difficult for them and the army personnel.

Recruitment process began late at the parade ground as rain water made the ground muddy, according to officials.

On the first day, recruitment for tradesmen posts was conducted. Their documents were checked before the process. Health officials conducted screening in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Only those with registration number and relevant documents were given the entry into the parade ground, they added.

Notably, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Agnipath scheme in June, a large section of youth in Kumaon division opposed it.

Hundreds of youngsters gathered in Haldwani to protest against the scheme on June 18. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Several protestors were also taken into custody.

The district administrations in Kumaon division monitored the law-and-order situation and left no stone unturned to make the rally successful.