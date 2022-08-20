Agnipath aspirants reach parade ground past midnight; Rain spoils schedule
Defence job aspirants started gathering at the Major Somnath parade ground at Ranikhet in Uttarakhand’s Almora district at 3am on Saturday even as incessant rain made it difficult for them
Defence job aspirants reached the Major Somnath parade ground at Ranikhet in Uttarakhand’s Almora district in the wee hours on Saturday to participate in the Agniveer recruitment rally.
However, incessant rain spoiled the schedule of recruitment as around 2,000 applicants took part in the race.
According to people familiar with the matter, 30,684 aspirants have registered themselves for the Agnipath recruitment amid the controversy over the scheme.
The Agniveer recruitment rally began on Saturday and will end on August 31.
Aspirants from four districts-- Almora, Bageshwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar-- will participate in the first phase of the recruitment.
“We have acquired some schools and colleges to provide accommodation to the aspirants as hotels are already packed. We have instructed hotel and restaurant owners to display the rate list to check the overrating,” said Jay Kishan, joint magistrate, Ranikhet.
The aspirants started gathering at 3am on Saturday to take part in the rally. Incessant rain in Ranikhet area made it difficult for them and the army personnel.
Recruitment process began late at the parade ground as rain water made the ground muddy, according to officials.
On the first day, recruitment for tradesmen posts was conducted. Their documents were checked before the process. Health officials conducted screening in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Only those with registration number and relevant documents were given the entry into the parade ground, they added.
Notably, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Agnipath scheme in June, a large section of youth in Kumaon division opposed it.
Hundreds of youngsters gathered in Haldwani to protest against the scheme on June 18. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Several protestors were also taken into custody.
The district administrations in Kumaon division monitored the law-and-order situation and left no stone unturned to make the rally successful.
-
Two held for bid to rape basketball player in Moga, juvenile surrenders
Nine days after an 18-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries after she fell off the roof of a stadium in Moga city while resisting an alleged rape attempt, two accused were arrested by district police on Saturday. Read: Ludhiana BJP leader Bharat Bhushan Sharma thrashed to death by drug addicts The accused were identified as Jatin Kanda of Moga, Ramandeep Singh of Sangrur and a 17-year-old resident of Moga.
-
Punjab appoints 146 law officers at AG office in Chandigarh
Five months after the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government took over reins in Punjab, it has notified the appointment of 146 law officers at its advocate general office in Chandigarh. Also read: Punjab and Haryana HC allows Gian Sagar to make BDS course admissions These include 13 senior additional advocates general, 28 additional advocates general, 40 deputy advocates general and 65 assistant advocates general.
-
Two minor sisters crushed to death by speeding truck in Loni Kalbhor
Two minor sisters were killed and their uncle was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle, they were riding in Loni Kalbhor area in Pune on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Gayatri Nandkumar Shitole (17) and Rajashree Nandkumar Shitole (10), while the injured is identified as Pandurang Navnath Bhikshe (42). The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident.
-
Gurugram: Prostitution racket busted at spa centre, manager held
A police raid on Friday exposed a prostitution racket that was being run under the name of a spa centre in Gurugram. The spa centre manager, Yogesh Kumar, has been arrested, police said. Kumar is a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi. A PTI report said after the raid, two women belonging to the spa centre, located at a mall in Sector 51, were detained, but were released after questioning.
-
‘Modi vs who in 2024? I tell you…': Sanjay Singh slams BJP after CBI raids
In yet another press conference by the Aam Aadmi Party over the CBI raid on the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the issue is not about liquor policy in the national capital, but the rising popularity of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “If that were the case, they would have investigated Gujarat... They are targeting Kejriwal's model for health and education,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics