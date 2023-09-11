Army officer arrested for killing Nepali bar dancer for insisting for marriage

The Dehradun Police has arrested a 42-year-old lieutenant colonel for allegedly killing a 25-year-old Nepali bar dancer after she insisted him for marriage, an official said. Police have also recovered a hammer used in the crime. The woman’s body was found in the Raipur area of Dehradun on Sunday. (Representative Image)

The woman’s body was found in the Raipur area of Dehradun on Sunday, police said. The Raipur police station in charge was informed by gram Pradhan Sauda Siroli about the body lying on the Thano road around 7am in morning.

A case in this regard was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to police, they found injury marks on the fore and back of the head of the woman.

Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) DS Kunwar said, “The accused, identified as Ramendra Upadhyaya (42), a native of Panditwari in Dehradun, had met victim Shreya Sharma at a dance bar in Siliguri in West Bengal when he was posted there . The two initially became friends and then started living as a couple in a live-in relationship.”

“When the accused was transferred to Dehradun, he brought her along. The accused’s wife came to know about her, so he sent the victim back to Siliguri before calling her back again. The accused took a flat on rent and kept the woman there. After some days, the victim woman started insisting him for marriage. They would often fight over the issue. So, the accused planned to get rid of the victim by killing her,” he said.

“To execute his plan, the accused took her to a bar on the Rajpur Road. The accused made her drink too much and then he took her towards the Thano road by car. He (the accused) parked the car in a secluded place in the forests. The accused then took out the hammer kept under the back seat and hit her with it multiple times. After she appeared dead, the accused poured toilet cleaner on her face to make it difficult for people to recognise her. Then he pushed the body out of the car along the road,” the SSP said.