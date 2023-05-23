Bus helper murdered elderly woman over failed rape attempt in Uttarakhand: Police

A bus helper in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar area allegedly murdered an elderly woman after a failed rape attempt, revealed a police investigation.

The murder took place on May 15. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The murder took place on May 15.

Abhay Singh, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Kashipur said, “An elderly woman’s body was found hanging from a mango tree in an orchard. Post-mortem report suggested that it was a murder. Special Operation Group (SOG) was roped in to disclose the murder. A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the case.”

According to the police, the 53-year-old woman had gone to fetch fodder for her cattle on May 15. Later, she was found hanging from a mango tree after which her son lodged an FIR against an unnamed person, police said.

Also Read: Tenant among two arrested for woman’s murder

Police arrested a 21-year-old person, a resident of Dhanora village after scanning CCTV cameras and on the basis of scientific evidence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was a helper on a bus of a private school.

Singh said, “The man revealed that when the woman went to fetch fodder, he was consuming cannabis. Seeing her alone, he attempted to sexually assault her. She resisted and attacked him with the sickle. In a fit of rage, he attacked the woman and strangled her throat.”

When the woman died, he hanged her on a mango tree to make the murder look like a suicide case, said Singh.

Police arrested the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and produced him in court from where he was sent to jail.