Tenant among two arrested for woman's murder

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 23, 2023 01:07 AM IST

While Virendra was arrested on Sunday, the police had earlier taken custody of Arjun Soni, who was living in the rented accommodation with his wife and child.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old woman at her residence in Lucknow’s Chinhat area on Friday.

Virendra had gained entry into the house by posing as an employee of a popular internet service provider
Virendra had gained entry into the house by posing as an employee of a popular internet service provider

While one of them allegedly committed the murder, the other accused is the victim’s tenant who had plotted to commit a burglary in her house, the police said, adding both the accused knew each other for some time.

One of the two men, Virendra Kumar Yadav (20), murdered Anamika Soni (36), a resident of Bharwara, Chinhat, on Friday when she resisted his burglary attempt. She was at her house with her two-year-old son, the police said, adding Virendra had gained entry into the house by posing as an employee of a popular internet service provider.

While Virendra was arrested on Sunday, the police had earlier taken custody of Arjun Soni, who was living in the rented accommodation with his wife and child.

“Arjun Soni, who lives in the same house as a tenant, had purposely cut the internet cables. As he was jobless for a few months, he plotted a burglary with his friend Virendra Kumar Yadav at his landlord’s place,” DCP (East) Hridesh Kumar said in a press conference.

