After a failed rape bid, neighbour strangles student in Meerut; held
A 16-year girl student was strangled to death inside her house by a neighbour in Batnaur village of Falawada police station of Meerut on Sunday.
Police said the accused Rohit, 21, made an unsuccessful attempt to rape the victim, a class VIII student, before strangling her.
The accused locked himself with the victim’s body but he was eventually caught, thrashed and handed over to the police by the villagers.
“We were trying to verify the victim’s age. Her family said that she was a minor and if it is confirmed then the accused would be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” said Varun Sharma, the station house officer (SHO) of Falawada police station.
Police said the victim was alone with her younger brother when the accused who hails from Modinagar area in Ghaziabad and was staying in Batnaur village with his relatives, barged in.
The victim’s cries alerted the villagers who arrived and broke upon the room where the accused was present. On entering the room, they found that the student had been strangled to death.
The accused was thrashed and handed over to the police.
“Rohit tried to mislead the police by claiming that he was in relationship with the victim. However, villagers rejected her claims and informed us that he had passed lewd remarks on the victim about 15 days back.
-
Prayagraj all set for Eid festivities today
The city is all set for Eid celebrations on Tuesday. Due to the pandemic, Eid was celebrated with simplicity for the last two years. “Despite inflation, markets are abuzz with customers,” said a resident of Roshanbagh locality, Mohd Rizwan. Sunni Markji Ruyat-e-Hilal committee's head Mufti Mohd Mujahid Hussain Razvi along with Maulana Syed Raees Akhtar Habibi informed that Eid prayers will be held on Tuesday. Many were heard complaining about rising costs.
-
A floating restaurant to come up near boat club in Prayagraj
Residents of Sangam city and tourists visiting Prayagraj will soon be able to enjoy delicious cuisines in a floating restaurant at the Prayagraj Boat Club located on the banks of Yamuna. Besides, there will also be a yoga centre at the club along with water sports facilities. Officials of the Prayagraj Development Authority have started making preparations for upgrading the facilities at the boat club. PDA has decided to come up with a floating restaurant.
-
DU at 100: The chamber where Bhagat Singh was confined
On April 8, 1929, Bhagat Singh and BK Dutt threw a bomb into Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi 'to make the deaf hear'. Bhagat Singh was pronounced guilty on June 12, 1929. From July onwards Bhagat Singh and others were also tried in the Lahore Conspiracy Case. Under a special tribunal, Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev were pronounced guilty on October 7, 1930, and were hanged in Lahore on March 23, 1931.
-
DU at 100: Ramjas College took a university from the middle-class to the masses
Initially, only three main colleges existed in Delhi – St Stephen's, founded in the year 1881 and largely catering to the elite; Hindu College, formed in the year 1899 to incorporate the common masses, but one that ended up largely accommodating the rich middle-class until Ramjas college was formed in the year 1917.
-
DU at 100: The registrar’s office, where Mountbatten proposed to Edwina
The office of the Delhi University registrar in Viceregal Lodge has a plaque that records in the words of Lord Mountbatten a romantic moment. In February 1922, Edwina Ashley, a beautiful, young heiress was visiting her aunt at the Viceregal Lodge when she met and fell in love with the handsome lieutenant, Louis Mountbatten. Mountbatten proposed to her in the room, which is now the office of the Registrar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics