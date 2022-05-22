Chandigarh administrator inspects Hallomajra school after reports of inadequacies
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday visited the Government High School in Hallomajra with UT adviser Dharam Pal and education department officials after reports of a few classes being taken under a tin shed in the sweltering heat.
Purohit discussed making a new school in Hallomajra and asked for Class 9 and 10 students to be sent to the government school in Makhan Majra in the meantime.
Pal said the UT administration will arrange for school buses to take these students to Makhan Majra.
Notably, a second wing of the school was to be built for which the tin shed had been put up in 2008 to accommodate the increasing number of students, but the proposal to build the school was dismissed as the land was right next to a major road.
UT engineering and education department officials have been asked to submit a report on this issue.
-
Ludhiana: PESCO staffer booked for supplying contraband to jail inmates
A Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation employee has been booked for allegedly supplying contraband to two inmates of Borstal Jail. Superintendent of Borstal Jail, Anu Malik, told police that they had conducted a surprise check on Friday and recovered ₹200, tobacco and six intoxicant pills from inmates Pandav Das and Raj Kumar. During questioning, the duo told them that PESCO employee Jasvir Singh used to smuggle the contraband into the jail and sell it to them.
-
Former U-15 cricketer Gulzar Inder Chahal set for innings as PCA president
Punjab Cricket Association is headed for a major overhaul, with former Under-15 World Cup-winning team member and actor Gulzar Inder Chahal set to become the state body's president replacing noted Punjab industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who resigned from the post last month after completing two terms. The duo is expected to be keenly contributing to PCA in the upcoming season. Hailing from Patiala, Chahal, who was the treasurer of the state Congress party committee for a brief period will be the youngest PCA chief.
-
Chandigarh | 3 booked for impersonating candidates in firemen recruitment test
Three persons were booked after they were caught impersonating candidates during the physical test for firemen posts, conducted at Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Saturday. The Chandigarh municipal corporation, in its communique to the UT police, stated that during verification, it was found that the face of candidates Aman, Vikram Singh, and Anand -- all from Haryana -- did not match the photo available on the admit card issued by Panjab University, Chandigarh.
-
Ludhiana MC issues notices to 302 shop owners over non-payment of dues
The Ludhiana municipal corporation has issued notices to 302 shop owners for non-payment of rent and property tax. MC superintendent Vivek Verma said that many shop owners have not paid the rent for the last eight years and property tax since it was imposed by the state government in 2013-14. He added that the properties will be sealed if the owners fail to clear dues.
-
Ludhiana: Businessman arrested for assaulting head constable
A businessman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly manhandling a police officer. Head constable Jatinder Singh from Division Number 6 police station stated in his complaint that a resident of Block-D, Saurav Goyal, Model Town Extension, who owns an oil extraction business brother Abhitosh Goyal had lodged a complaint against the former for harassing and threatening him. Saurav was called to the police station for the enquiry, where he got into a spat with Abhistosh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics