Deal strictly with troublemakers, Uttarakhand DGP to police on protests
The Uttarakhand Police has issued instructions to district police chiefs to strictly deal with the elements trying to disturb the communal harmony in the wake of protests in various parts of the country over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks.
“We will have clear instructions from the chief minister to deal strictly with the mischievous elements trying to disturb the peace. We won’t allow such elements to disturb the communal harmony and will take swift action against those who try to spread hate and incite violence,’’ Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said.
“We are on alert and will take the strictest action possible to prevent any communal flare-up,’’ Kumar added.
Earlier too, the state police chief issued similar directions to the district police in-charges.
The directions were reiterated after “illegal and unauthorised’’ protests erupted in Jaspur, Kashipur, Bajpur and Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar and Bhagwanpur of Haridwar, the police said.
The state police have arrested 12 people in connection with protests in Rudrapur and Jaspur of Udham Singh Nagar and Bhagwanpur of Haridwar districts over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
