Deal strictly with troublemakers, Uttarakhand DGP to police on protests

The Uttarakhand Police has issued instructions to district police chiefs to strictly deal with the elements trying to disturb the communal harmony in the wake of protests in various parts of the country over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks.

“We will have clear instructions from the chief minister to deal strictly with the mischievous elements trying to disturb the peace. We won’t allow such elements to disturb the communal harmony and will take swift action against those who try to spread hate and incite violence,’’ Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said.

“We are on alert and will take the strictest action possible to prevent any communal flare-up,’’ Kumar added.

Earlier too, the state police chief issued similar directions to the district police in-charges.

The directions were reiterated after “illegal and unauthorised’’ protests erupted in Jaspur, Kashipur, Bajpur and Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar and Bhagwanpur of Haridwar, the police said.

The state police have arrested 12 people in connection with protests in Rudrapur and Jaspur of Udham Singh Nagar and Bhagwanpur of Haridwar districts over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.