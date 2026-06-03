Dehradun woman alleges husband confined her in toilet for 10 months, torture by in-laws

A woman from Dehradun has accused her husband and in-laws of confining her inside a toilet for nearly 10 months, assaulting her repeatedly and cutting her off from her family, prompting police to register an FIR and launch an investigation into the alleged abuse. Representational image.

In a complaint filed with the police, the woman’s father, Sanjeev Bahuguna, alleged that his daughter, Sakshi, a resident of the Bhauwala area, had been locked inside a toilet since July 2025 by her husband Rahul Khaduri and his parents, who allegedly subjected her to sustained physical and mental torture.

According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly beaten with sticks, pipes, chairs and other objects, leaving her with severe injuries. Her family further alleged that she was denied proper food and, on several occasions, was given only raw rice, onion, salt and green chillies to eat.

Bahuguna also claimed that his daughter was prevented from speaking to or meeting her family members for months, while her in-laws allegedly misled them about her condition whenever they attempted to contact her.

The complaint further alleged that although the woman gave birth to twin children in February 2025, she was separated from them by her in-laws and was not allowed to care for or even hold the children.

The family also accused the husband and in-laws of subjecting the woman to extreme physical and mental cruelty, alleging that she suffered injuries to her private parts during the abuse.

According to the complainant, when the family finally managed to bring her out of the house, she appeared traumatised and disoriented, and was allegedly unable to recall the date, month or even the year.

Police registered an FIR at Selaqui police station on June 1 against Rahul Khaduri and his parents under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the complaint filed by the woman’s father.

“We have registered the FIR and our investigation into the matter is underway,” sub-inspector Lok Pal Singh Parmar said.