Delhi tourist drowns in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh
A tourist from Delhi drowned while bathing in the Ganga in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Tuesday, police said.
The State Disaster Response Force's deep divers found his body stuck in between rocks around 25 feet under water, hours after the incident, Sub-Inspector, Dhalwala, Kavindra Sajwan, who led the search operation, said.
He was identified as Ankush Joss, a resident of East Gokulpuri, Delhi. His family has been informed, Sajwan said.
Ankush was swept away by the strong currents of the river when he had gone to bathe in the river near the Nim beach in the morning, he said.
Manipur high court serves notices to BJP minister, MLA over election petitions
The high court of Manipur has served separate notices to power minister Thongam Biswajit Singh and MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh in connection with two different election petitions filed against them. Seram Neken, a Congress candidate from Thongju assembly constituency in the recently concluded 12th assembly elections filed the election petition against minister Th Biswajit while National People's Party candidate Pukhrambam Sumati who contested from Lamshang filed the petition against MLA S Rajen Singh.
BJP leader who heads Rajgarh civic body suspended for demolitions: Rajasthan government
The Rajasthan government has suspended Rajgarh municipal council chairman Satish Duharia and executive officer Banwari Lal Meena over the civic body demolishing multiple structures including two temples in Alwar district's Rajgarh town last week. The demolition triggered a political firestorm after the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Ashok Gehlot government of using bulldozers on Hindu religious places including a 300-year-old Shiv temple on April 17.
‘Needs Chanakya, not businessman’: Subash Garg amid buzz over Prashant Kishor
Amid buzz over poll strategist Prashant Kishor joining the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA and Rajasthan minister Subhash Garg took a dig at the development, without naming anyone. The Bharatpur MLA, who has supported the Congress government in the state, said that the leadership needs Chanakya and not a businessman. On April 20, Ashok Gehlot during his Delhi visit called Kishor a brand.
Minister says no MCQs in exams, colleges say can’t change paper anymore
The University of Mumbai, in its circular released on March 4, stated that exams will be held between April and May 2022 and for offline exams, colleges will be allowed to have a mix of MCQs and descriptive questions. Marie Fernandes, principal, St Andrew's College, Bandra added that they have not received any word from MU regarding any new changes. Controller of examinations, MU, however, told HT that the exam paper pattern will not change.
Allahabad University making rapid strides towards e-office functioning
The Allahabad University is making rapid strides towards shifting the entire working to e-office in the coming days. Vice chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava had envisaged to convert the present office into e-office soon after she took charge. After various stages of preparations and multiple training given to staff, preparations are being completed to give the project a final shape, say university officials in the know about it.
