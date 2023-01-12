Fake Ayurvedic doctors’ racket busted by STF in Uttarakhand; three arrested

The special task force (STF) of Uttarakhand police on Wednesday busted a racket that allegedly provided fake degrees of bachelor of Ayurvedic medicine and surgery (BAMS).

STF arrested two persons with fake BAMS degrees while another was held for providing the fake BAMS degrees.

STF in its investigation identified and booked 36 people in the state who are working as Ayurvedic doctors with fake BAMS degrees.

Senior superintendent of police STF Ayush Aggarwal said two fake BAMS doctors from Dehradun who were running their private clinic on the basis of fake documents were arrested.

He said the chairman of Baba Group of Colleges, who prepared these fake degrees and is a history-sheeter of Muzaffarnagar Kotwali was also arrested.

“In our investigation, we found 36 fake BAMS doctors are operating in Uttarakhand. They have all been booked. The investigation is also being done for the possible collusion of the employees of medical council of India (MCI), Uttarakhand with this racket”, he said.

Aggarwal said for the last one month, STF was investigating Ayurvedic doctors practicing in Uttarakhand with fake BAMS degrees.

Aggarwal said fake Ayurvedic doctors were arrested by STF on Wednesday.

“Their fake BAMS degrees have also been recovered. They were operating their own clinics in Premnagar and Raipur areas respectively in Dehradun. Accused in their interrogation revealed that the fake BAMS degrees were given to them by owners/chairman of Baba Group of Colleges Muzaffarnagar, for about ₹ 80,000”, he said.

Aggarwal said the second team of STF raided Baba Medical College Muzaffarnagar and arrested the third accused from whose possession STF recovered fake blank degrees, currencies and papers.

“During his interrogation, he revealed that hundreds of doctors in Uttarakhand and many other states were given such fake degrees by taking lakhs of rupees. The third accused’s brother fled as the STF team conducted the raid. Search is on to arrest him”

He said on the basis of the complaint by sub-inspector Dilbar Singh Negi against 36 fake Ayurvedic doctors found in the investigation, a case has been registered at Nehru Colony police station, Dehradun under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B.