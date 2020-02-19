e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Three fake doctors booked in two separate cases in Pune

Three fake doctors booked in two separate cases in Pune

pune Updated: Feb 19, 2020 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have booked three fake doctors in two separate and unrelated cases for duping people.

The first case was lodged at the Mundhwa police station under the Pune police commissionerate where Pune Municipal Corporation health department (zone 4) officer Dinesh Bende lodged a first information report (FIR) against a person who was allegedly running a clinic in Keshavnagar area.

The person had displayed the board with the name of the clinic and had added the initials of ‘Dr.’ (doctor) before his name. Through the clinic, he was allegedly cheating residents coming to his clinic for his own financial benefits. So, a police complaint was lodged against him. He has not been arrested yet.

In another case, the Bhosari police arrested two bogus doctors, who were running an Ayurvedic hospital on Pune-Nashik road by the name of ‘Safalta Ayurvedic Hospital’. The accused have been identified as Ahmed Imtiaz Shaikh (32), a resident of Mumbra, Thane district and Moni Mohan Sudhir Sinha (55), a resident of West Bengal. The arrests were made after a complaint was lodged by Abhay Chandrakant Pawar.

According to information given by the Bhosari police, for the past few days, both the accused were operating the hospital in the area and displayed fake certificates as proof to show their patients. They were giving wrong medicines and charging heavy fees for their own financial benefits, according to the police. When the complainant came to know about it, he lodged an FIR with the Bhosari police station and then both of them were arrested.

In both the cases, FIR was lodged under Sections 419, 420 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 33 (2), 36 (1) of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961.

top news
PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee
PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India, says RBI Governor
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India, says RBI Governor
Gadkari has made many speeches on e-vehicles, want to hear him, says SC
Gadkari has made many speeches on e-vehicles, want to hear him, says SC
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News