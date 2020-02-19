Three fake doctors booked in two separate cases in Pune

pune

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have booked three fake doctors in two separate and unrelated cases for duping people.

The first case was lodged at the Mundhwa police station under the Pune police commissionerate where Pune Municipal Corporation health department (zone 4) officer Dinesh Bende lodged a first information report (FIR) against a person who was allegedly running a clinic in Keshavnagar area.

The person had displayed the board with the name of the clinic and had added the initials of ‘Dr.’ (doctor) before his name. Through the clinic, he was allegedly cheating residents coming to his clinic for his own financial benefits. So, a police complaint was lodged against him. He has not been arrested yet.

In another case, the Bhosari police arrested two bogus doctors, who were running an Ayurvedic hospital on Pune-Nashik road by the name of ‘Safalta Ayurvedic Hospital’. The accused have been identified as Ahmed Imtiaz Shaikh (32), a resident of Mumbra, Thane district and Moni Mohan Sudhir Sinha (55), a resident of West Bengal. The arrests were made after a complaint was lodged by Abhay Chandrakant Pawar.

According to information given by the Bhosari police, for the past few days, both the accused were operating the hospital in the area and displayed fake certificates as proof to show their patients. They were giving wrong medicines and charging heavy fees for their own financial benefits, according to the police. When the complainant came to know about it, he lodged an FIR with the Bhosari police station and then both of them were arrested.

In both the cases, FIR was lodged under Sections 419, 420 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 33 (2), 36 (1) of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961.