IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / 'For green bonus compensation, Uttarakhand should request UNEP': Niti Aayog VC
Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.(http://niti.gov.in/)
Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.(http://niti.gov.in/)
dehradun news

'For green bonus compensation, Uttarakhand should request UNEP': Niti Aayog VC

  • Uttarakhand government has been seeking Green Bonus as compensation for the conservation of its forests by not expanding the industrial development.
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:26 AM IST

Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, on Friday, said that for the green bonus, Uttarakhand should request the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) under the carbon credit compensation system.

Kumar said this while attending a function organised by the Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO), a Dehradun-based NGO involved in the development of environmentally sustainable technologies. He also inaugurated a water mill built by the NGO in Dehradun on its premises

Carbon credits are part of national and international attempts to mitigate the growth in concentrations of greenhouse gases. According to experts, carbon credit means any tradable certificate or permit representing the right to emit one tonne of carbon dioxide or the equivalent amount of different greenhouse gas. One carbon credit equals one tonne of carbon dioxide, or carbon dioxide equivalent gases.

Uttarakhand government has been seeking Green Bonus as compensation for the conservation of its forests by not expanding the industrial development by chopping forests.

Kumar also laid stress on focusing equally on ecology and economy, saying that they go side by side. He said without ecology, the economy cannot go a long way.

Anil Joshi, 'founder of HESCO, said in his presentation that the slogan of 'Atma nirbhar Bharat' or 'self-reliant India' matches with their core philosophy that local needs of people should be met locally. “Prosperity of Bharat cannot be ensured without taking villages and their local economy into account,” he said.

Talking about the importance of water mills in local Himalayan ecology, Joshi said it is one of the most easily accessible traditional forms of hydropower, which was earlier used for grinding wheat.

“Now with advances in technology, watermills can be developed to generate power for villages in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. One watermill has the capacity of generating two to five kilowatts of power. We should have a Himalayan network of all the streams which can be tapped to generate power,” he said Joshi.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the leading global environmental authority that sets the global environmental agenda, promotes the coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development within the United Nations system, and serves as an authoritative advocate for the global environment, according to the UNEP website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand news
Close
Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.(http://niti.gov.in/)
Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.(http://niti.gov.in/)
dehradun news

'For green bonus compensation, Uttarakhand should request UNEP': Niti Aayog VC

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:26 AM IST
  • Uttarakhand government has been seeking Green Bonus as compensation for the conservation of its forests by not expanding the industrial development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress’s Indira Hridayesh, the leader of the opposition in Uttarkhand assembly alleged it is a dangerous trend that the government didn’t take the opposition into confidence before taking such a crucial decision.(HT Photo)
Congress’s Indira Hridayesh, the leader of the opposition in Uttarkhand assembly alleged it is a dangerous trend that the government didn’t take the opposition into confidence before taking such a crucial decision.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Not joining BJP': U'khand leader says she'll file case against rumour-mongers

By Ankur Sharma, Haldwani
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Indira Hridayesh, Uttarakhand leader of opposition, rubbished the rumours and said that she is in a very important position in Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation,(Sourced)
Image for representation,(Sourced)
dehradun news

Teen gets online task to 'kill someone', goes missing after attacking woman

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:31 AM IST
  • The boy's link with the online platform came to light after police officials went through his mobile phone on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (AP File Photo for representational purpose)
Image for representation. (AP File Photo for representational purpose)
dehradun news

In Uttarakhand, police to reward brides who say no to booze at their weddings

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • The initiative, Bhuli (sister in Garhwali language) Kanyadan, is the brainchild of Devprayag station house officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers on Thursday in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers on Thursday in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand to seek additional force from Uttar Pradesh for Mahakumbh security

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Three control rooms will also be made at three UP’s three districts of Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Saharanpur bordering Uttarakhand for effective sharing of information and intelligence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand high court has acted against a judge it believed to be guilty of misconduct.
Uttarakhand high court has acted against a judge it believed to be guilty of misconduct.
dehradun news

Uttarakhand civil judge used vehicle of accused for family trips, suspended

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:44 AM IST
  • The HC found that the civil judge had separated the criminal case in his court filed against the accused without there being any valid reason.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
dehradun news

Black carbon aerosols on Himalayan glaciers could speed up melting: Scientists

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The warning is based on the analysis of the three-year data from two observatories with aerosol monitors set up near Gangotri glacier in Uttarakhand in 2016 at a height of about 3,800 metres
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, the Indian Navy carried out a joint operation with the Indian Air Force (IAF) where divers were sent to measure the depth of the lake in Chamoli district.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
On Saturday, the Indian Navy carried out a joint operation with the Indian Air Force (IAF) where divers were sent to measure the depth of the lake in Chamoli district.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
dehradun news

U'khand floods: Govt, other agencies hold crucial meeting to discuss lake formed

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST
The meeting was chaired by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) chief SS Deswal and officials of the Uttarakhand government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The search and dewatering operation continues at the Tapovan tunnel, in Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI)
The search and dewatering operation continues at the Tapovan tunnel, in Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll reaches 69; 135 still missing

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:17 PM IST
About 70 SDRF personnel are searching for bodies in the river, while covering four districts of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Pauri Garhwal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nanda Devi peak in Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve in Uttarakhand where the reported glacier burst caused Chamoli disaster on February 7.(Raajiv Kala/HT Photo)
Nanda Devi peak in Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve in Uttarakhand where the reported glacier burst caused Chamoli disaster on February 7.(Raajiv Kala/HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM requests Union govt for glacier research centre in state

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • The demand comes months after the Centre decided to discontinue the Centre for Glaciology project in Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy machinery being used by rescue workers in search and rescue operation in Tapovan.(HT Photo)
Heavy machinery being used by rescue workers in search and rescue operation in Tapovan.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Chamoli disaster: 6 more bodies recovered; death toll reaches 68, 136 missing

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Among the six bodies, five were found on Saturday late night while one was found on Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DGP Ashok Kumar (centre) chairing the inter-state coordination meeting for Mahakumbh on Friday evening. (HT Photo)
DGP Ashok Kumar (centre) chairing the inter-state coordination meeting for Mahakumbh on Friday evening. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Mahakumbh: U'khand Police to monitor social media, share intel with other states

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Intelligence sharing between various agencies and states will take place to check any anti-national activities during the Mahakumbh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(Representative image)
Image for representation.(Representative image)
dehradun news

2 Uttarakhand men crushed to death under dumper after their bike hits Nilgai

By Mohan Rajput, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:15 PM IST
  • The men belonged to Ratanpura village under Bazpur police station and were on their way to Garjiya temple of Ramnagar in Nainital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
dehradun news

46-year-old killed by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Rudrapur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
  • The leopard dragged her to the forest area and ate her body parts. Her head was found severed from her body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganga to mark "Mauni Amavasya" during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Haridwar, India, February 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganga to mark "Mauni Amavasya" during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Haridwar, India, February 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
dehradun news

Kumbh preparations in Haridwar underway; registration, Covid-19 report mandatory

ANI, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and have a Covid-19 negative report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac