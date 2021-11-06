Gangotri shrine portals closed for winters; Kedarnath, Yamunotri to close today

UTTARKASHI: The portals of Gangotri shrine, one of the four highly revered shrines known as Char Dham, closed on Friday amid the religious rituals related to it.

According to the Hindu calendar, the portals were closed on Friday morning at 11.45 am in the presence of a significant number of devotees gathered there to witness the rituals.

Following the closure of portals for the next six months, the palanquin of Maa Ganga of the Gangotri shrine left for her winter abode of Mukhba village in the district where it will reach Saturday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

The portals of the other three shrines including Kedarnath and Yamunotri will close on Saturday, November 6, while those of Badrinath will close on November 30.

The Char Dham yatra was started on September 18 with certain curbs imposed on orders of the Uttarakhand high court in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The restrictions were later lifted by the court on October 5 as the number of Covid infections in the state declined.

According to official records, at least 32,948 pilgrims visited Gangotri this season after the temple was opened for devotees in September amid Covid restrictions such as a limit on the number of devotees. The daily limit was later lifted by the high court.