Hill se Dil Tak: Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh launches its 1st community radio station

Inaugurated by general officer commanding-in-chief of central command Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, this new 88.4 FM radio - it’s tagline is “Hill se Dil Tak” (from hills to the heart) - is an initiative by the Indian Army to promote local heritage, and disseminate real-time, accurate information too.

“Named after the majestic Panchshul mountain range, the station reflects the resilience and rooted identity of the border region. The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s Vibrant Villages Programme, which emphasises development, connectivity, and awareness in India’s border areas,” Lieutenant Colonel Manish Shrivastava, public relations officer, defence (Dehradun) said.

Located in the border district of Pithoragarh, Panchshul Pulse will function as a “communication bridge” between the Indian Army, civil administration, and residents of remote Himalayan villages. Broadcasting in local dialects, the station will feature diverse programming.

The programming will include discussions on local issues, development needs, and government welfare schemes, interviews with villagers, youth, veterans, women leaders, and army personnel, cultural shows featuring Kumaoni traditions, folk music, Bollywood and Hindi songs, festivals, and oral histories, awareness programmes on education, healthcare, digital literacy, disaster management, and weather alerts and fact-based information to counter misinformation and hostile narratives impacting border communities.

Lt Gen Sengupta urged the locals to actively support Panchshul Pulse and make it the “heartbeat of the border communities, uniting people and preserving their unique cultural identity.”

“It will also act as a key platform to update tourists and locals on weather and road conditions, as well as address community concerns”, he added.

“The radio station aims to create goodwill between inhabitants of border region and Indian army by focusing on history, culture, society, agriculture horticulture and other professions being taken by locals in border region besides highlighting brave soldiers, sportspersons and socio-cultural activists from the border region,” station manager of FM radio station Manish Singhal said.

“The community radio station being run by Indian army under Operation Sadbhawana, can be heard at 88.4 FM and it will cover a surrounding range of 12 km from the station,” Singhal added.