Dehradun, The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday decided to provide commercial gas cylinders to hospitals and educational institutions on a priority basis amid fears of a possible disruption in gas supply due to conflict in West Asia. Hospitals in Uttarakhand to get gas cylinders; govt asserts no shortage, readies wood as alternative

The government has also begun preparations to provide wood for commercial use if needed but asserted that there was no shortage of gas cylinders in the state.

State Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan held a review meeting in the state's summer capital, Gairsain, with officials from all districts and state-level coordinators from oil and gas companies joining the meeting via videoconference.

According to a government release issued here, it was decided in the meeting that commercial gas cylinders would be supplied to hospitals and educational institutions on a priority basis.

It was decided in the meeting that for the time being, the supply of cylinders to hotels, dhabas, and other commercial establishments would be limited to avoid any disruption to essential services.

The chief secretary clarified that there is adequate availability of domestic gas cylinders in the state and there is no shortage of any kind.

Bardhan directed to strictly curb the black marketing and illegal storage of gas cylinders and conduct regular raids in the districts. He also told them to form quick response teams headed by sub-district magistrates at the tehsil level.

The chief secretary also asked officials to maintain constant coordination with oil companies and gas agencies operating in the districts.

Indian Oil's State-Level Coordinators, Krishna Kumar Gupta and Swarn Singh, informed the officials at the meeting that there was adequate availability of domestic gas cylinders in the state and that there was currently no shortage.

Bardhan said that some people may try to spread rumours about a shortage of gas cylinders. Such "misleading propaganda" should be stopped from being spread on social media and other platforms, he said, directing strict legal action against the culprits.

The state government has begun preparations to provide wood for commercial use as an alternative arrangement to deal with a potential gas crisis.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said that given the current global situation, the possibility of a shortage in LPG supply cannot be ruled out.

He said that to deal with the situation, the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation has been instructed to ensure the availability of wood so that it can be used as an alternative fuel for commercial activities if needed.

