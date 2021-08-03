Illegal crossing of Indo-Nepal border in Pithoragarh has forces worried

The recent drowning of a 33-year-old Nepalese national at Indo-Nepal border near Uttarakhand’s Dharchula town in Pithoragarh district has brought the focus back on Nepalese citizens illegally crossing the border to enter India.

Jaya Singh Dhami’s drowning on Friday morning has led to an outrage in Nepal with locals alleging that India’s Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, patrolling the border, cut off an iron wire stretching across river Mahakali that separates the two countries at that point, resulting in Dhami falling into the swollen river. They claim that at the time of the incident, Dhami was sliding on the wire, which was tied to a tree across the river on the Indian side for the purpose of illegal crossings.

The SSB has, however, refuted the allegations and said that the man died after two other Nepalese citizens, who had already crossed into the Indian side, cut the wire after spotting that the SSB patrolling team was coming towards them.

The SSB personnel deployed in the area also said that they often intercept such illegal border crossing mechanisms at the border in Dharchula and have often raised concerns before their Nepalese counterparts.

“The Nepalese citizens often use such improvised river crossing mechanisms using iron wire, locally called- ‘tuin’, “ one SSB personnel said requesting not to be identified.

“The Nepalese citizens tie one end of the iron wire to a tree or pole on their side, while the other end is tied to a tree on the Indian side across the river by their Indian aides here. They then attach a pulley to the wire and slide across the river while sitting inside an improvised metal drum, which is tied to the pulley with a rope. They cross into the Indian side for business and other purposes,” said the personnel.

A SSB officer too corroborated the theory.”The illegal ‘Tuins’ (improvised border crossing mechanism) are installed at many places at the border, which has a very difficult terrain. However, we have been dismantling them during patrolling. These mechanisms are being installed with the help of some Indians, especially the local taxi drivers who ferry the Nepalese citizens to markets in Dharchula,” said the officer.

He added that, “there were certain taxi drivers who were provoking the Nepalese citizens across the border to hold demonstrations against us and the Indian administration because we have been dismantling the Tuins, affecting their business.”

He added that such illegal border crossing mechanisms “could also be used by terrorists”. “In that case, fingers would be pointed at the SSB that it let them cross the border,” said the officer.

Mahendra Pratap, Commandant SSB Dharchula said, “We have asked Nepal’s Armed Police Force (SSB’s counterpart) to take action against their people who have been installing such illegal river crossing mechanisms. However, they too fail to take proper action because of the difficult terrain of the area. We have also asked the local administration of Dharchula to take action against some local taxi drivers who are helping the Nepalese citizens in crossing the border illegally,” said Pratap.

Anil Kumar Shukla, sub-divisional magistrate Dharchula said, “We have been taking action against with the help of local police. We also warn people against such illegal activities.”