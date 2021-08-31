Landslide rocks Nainital lake area, boulders and debris fall into waters

A major landslide on Thandi Sadak next to Nainital lake in Uttarakhand had debris and big boulders falling into the waters on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported so far.

This comes a day after three houses collapse following heavy rains, leaving five people dead and two others missing in Pithoragarh in the state.

Right above the landslide site in Nainital is a girls’ hostel of Kumaon University. However, only two girls were in the hostel at the time and they were evacuated soon after.

Nainital district disaster management officer Shailesh Kumar said boulder fall was being reported on Thandi Sadak for the past three days. “There was a major landslide at the same site this morning. The district administration has decided to call experts to check the area and make recommendations,” he said.

Prof Lalit Tiwari, research director Kumaon University said, “We will discuss the matter with the district magistrate (DM) following which we will take a decision on when it will be safe to allow students in the hostel.” The DM is scheduled to visit the area later in the evening.

Nainital is one of the most landslide-prone areas in the state. Since 2018, this small hill station and the areas around it have been witnessing landslides and cracks on the roads. Surrounded by hills, the Nainital lake is situated at an elevation of 1,938 metres.