Leopard found dead in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, second death in two weeks
A carcass of a five-year-old leopard was found in Nainital district, said forest officials.
The leopard was found dead in Chaura Ghat area near Haldwani in Terai East forest division on Tuesday evening, said officials.
RP Joshi, forest range officer of Goula where the leopard was found dead, said, “Forest staff spotted a carcass of a leopard during patrolling on Tuesday evening. The team sent its body for a post-mortem examination. The leopard did not have any injury marks on its body and its feet and nails were also intact.”
He also said that the actual cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination but prima facie it looks like the leopard died due to a fight with another animal. However, viscera samples of the leopard have been sent for testing to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly.
This is not the first incident of a leopard death in the state this year. On January 14, a two-year-old male leopard was found dead in Mussoorie forest division. The leopard had died after falling into a gorge. One shoulder bone of the animal was dislocated, according to the post-mortem examination report.
In the last week of December, two leopard carcasses were recovered from the forest areas of Kumaon region within two days. The carcass of a 12-year-old female leopard was found in Bageshwar district on December 31 and a four-year-old female leopard found dead in Ramnagar in Nainital district on December 30. On December 11, a four-year-old leopard was found dead in Ramnagar. On December 1, the carcass of three-year-old leopard cub that was killed in a road accident was found on the Ramnagar-Manglar road in Nainital. Before this on October 17, a one-year-old leopard cub was found dead in Pithoragarh.
