IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Leopard found dead in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, second death in two weeks
Representational image.
Representational image.
dehradun news

Leopard found dead in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, second death in two weeks

Forest officials said that the actual cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination but prima facie it looks like the leopard died due to a fight with another animal
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:48 PM IST

A carcass of a five-year-old leopard was found in Nainital district, said forest officials.

The leopard was found dead in Chaura Ghat area near Haldwani in Terai East forest division on Tuesday evening, said officials.

RP Joshi, forest range officer of Goula where the leopard was found dead, said, “Forest staff spotted a carcass of a leopard during patrolling on Tuesday evening. The team sent its body for a post-mortem examination. The leopard did not have any injury marks on its body and its feet and nails were also intact.”

Also Read: 40-year-old woman killed by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

He also said that the actual cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination but prima facie it looks like the leopard died due to a fight with another animal. However, viscera samples of the leopard have been sent for testing to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly.

This is not the first incident of a leopard death in the state this year. On January 14, a two-year-old male leopard was found dead in Mussoorie forest division. The leopard had died after falling into a gorge. One shoulder bone of the animal was dislocated, according to the post-mortem examination report.

In the last week of December, two leopard carcasses were recovered from the forest areas of Kumaon region within two days. The carcass of a 12-year-old female leopard was found in Bageshwar district on December 31 and a four-year-old female leopard found dead in Ramnagar in Nainital district on December 30. On December 11, a four-year-old leopard was found dead in Ramnagar. On December 1, the carcass of three-year-old leopard cub that was killed in a road accident was found on the Ramnagar-Manglar road in Nainital. Before this on October 17, a one-year-old leopard cub was found dead in Pithoragarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Representational image.
Representational image.
dehradun news

Leopard found dead in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, second death in two weeks

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Forest officials said that the actual cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination but prima facie it looks like the leopard died due to a fight with another animal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects to Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects to Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

'Good on paper': Saints, experts express concern over Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh

By Kalyan Das, Haridwar, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:22 PM IST
  • The mega fair will be held from February 27-April 30 with six Shahi Snaans or auspicious baths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The renovated and upgraded railway station for Mahakumbh in Haridwar.(HT photo)
The renovated and upgraded railway station for Mahakumbh in Haridwar.(HT photo)
dehradun news

Railways gear up for Mahakumbh with integrated command control centre and more

By HT Correspondent, Haridwar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:25 PM IST
  • This Integrated Command Control Centre will be the core centre for railway management during Mahakumbh fair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goswami, a student at a Roorkee-based institution, while symbolically holding the position of the state’s CM for one day, reviewed various ongoing government-run development programmes after officers made presentations before her.(HT photo)
Goswami, a student at a Roorkee-based institution, while symbolically holding the position of the state’s CM for one day, reviewed various ongoing government-run development programmes after officers made presentations before her.(HT photo)
dehradun news

20-yr-old takes over Uttarakhand CM role on Girl Child Day

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nominating Shrishti Goswami as the chief minister of child assembly for a day and organising a session in the state legislative assembly on national girl child day is a matter of pride and respect for all the girls in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikita Arya, a student, nominated as district magistrate of Champawat for one day, in a meeting with officers on Sunday.(HT photo)
Nikita Arya, a student, nominated as district magistrate of Champawat for one day, in a meeting with officers on Sunday.(HT photo)
dehradun news

17-year-old Nikita takes charge as DM Champawat for a day, reviews work

By Mohan Rajput, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:39 AM IST
  • She was nominated to symbolically take over as the DM of the district for a day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(File photo)
Image for representation.(File photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand on bird flu alert, over 500 bird samples tested from Kumaon region

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • So far, deaths of hens have been reported from poultry farms in Udham Singh Nagar and Tehri Garhwal districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

'Negative RT-PCR report, registration mandatory': Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh

By HT Correspondent, Haridwar/dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:14 PM IST
  • The SOP was issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 22 but was made public on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shrishti Goswami who assumed the charge of CM Uttarakhand for one day on Sunday, interacting with officers in Dehradun.(HT photo)
Shrishti Goswami who assumed the charge of CM Uttarakhand for one day on Sunday, interacting with officers in Dehradun.(HT photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM for a day, 20-year-old Shrishti Goswami takes stand on 3 points

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:40 PM IST
  • Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nominating Goswami as the chief minister of child assembly for a day was a matter of pride.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shrishti Goswami has been given the honour to be Uttarakhand's chief minister for a day.(HT Photo)
Shrishti Goswami has been given the honour to be Uttarakhand's chief minister for a day.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

20-year-old Shrishti Goswami is Uttarakhand CM for a day, a la Nayak

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:32 PM IST
  • Goswami wants to give her inputs on the agriculture sector to the state government while she is holds the chief minister's post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sand art festival to be organised in Haridwar will be the first for Uttarakhand.(HT Photo)
The sand art festival to be organised in Haridwar will be the first for Uttarakhand.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand to host first sand art festival on Ganga ghats during Kumbh Mela

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:43 PM IST
  • Kumbh Mela office in charge said the festival is being organised on the lines of the Odisha Sand Art Festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tezpur: A worker arranges boxes containing Covishield vaccine doses for their dispatch across the Sonitpur district, in Tezpur, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive is set to rollout from January 16, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_15_2021_000220B)(PTI)
Tezpur: A worker arranges boxes containing Covishield vaccine doses for their dispatch across the Sonitpur district, in Tezpur, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive is set to rollout from January 16, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_15_2021_000220B)(PTI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand to get 92k Covid doses this week to cover entire healthcare force

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • So far 6,119 health workers have been vaccinated in the state. A total of 1,882 health workers were vaccinated on Tuesday in 34 sessions across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Batra (left) with his brother at his cafe in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
Batra (left) with his brother at his cafe in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Heartbroken Dehradun youth opens up tea joint called 'Dil Tuta Aashiq cafe'

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • The visitors are commending the concept of the cafe and sharing their tales with of heartbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had to apologise to Indira Hridayesh over Bansidhar Bhagat’s comments.(HT Photo)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had to apologise to Indira Hridayesh over Bansidhar Bhagat’s comments.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand BJP forms 5-member panel to prepare for 2022 assembly polls

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Uttarakhand BJP leaders and ministers have been asked to tour their respective districts and areas and interact with party workers and people there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This undated photo released by Corbett Tiger Reserve shows a tiger in Corbett National Park.(AP)
This undated photo released by Corbett Tiger Reserve shows a tiger in Corbett National Park.(AP)
dehradun news

No mobiles for guides, gypsy drivers inside Corbett Tiger Reserve

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • This decision was taken after authorities found drivers talking on the phone during safaris or going too close to the wildlife for making videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the contact tracing, it was found that the infected individual came in contact with some UK-returnees. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo)
After the contact tracing, it was found that the infected individual came in contact with some UK-returnees. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand confirms first case of UK Covid-19 variant

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:47 PM IST
In India, the number of people infected with the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 has mounted to 109, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP