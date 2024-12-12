Ludhiana: Judoka Sahil wins gold Punjab at National School Games

The second day of the 68th National School Games in Ludhiana brought thrilling action and impressive performances across various sports. Judo players in action at Multipurpose Hall during National School Games in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

The judo events at the Guru Nanak Multipurpose Hall brought outstanding results. In the under-19 boys’ 55 kg category, Sahil of Punjab took first place, followed by Chandigarh’s Vivek in second and Haryana’s Mohit and Telangana’s T. Jampa in third. In the above-90 kg category, Punjab’s Veeradwinder secured gold, CBSE’s Babnoor won silver, and Bihar’s Reshav and Delhi’s Arjit shared bronze.

For the under-19 girls, Angel from Chandigarh won the under-48 kg category, with Kendriya Vidyalaya’s Aishwari second, and Maharashtra’s Bhakti and Uttar Pradesh’s Sristi in third. In the above 70 kg category, Punjab’s Kanwalpreet claimed first place, Haryana’s Pragati took second, and Madhya Pradesh’s Shelley and Maharashtra’s Shelley Vijayesh tied for third.

At the PAU Stadium, the netball under-17 boys’ pool matches showcased intense competition. Karnataka triumphed over Gujarat 31-15, Haryana outplayed Tamil Nadu 28-13, and DAV narrowly defeated Telangana 22-20. Assam achieved a dominant 25-10 victory against CBSEWSO, while IPSE beat Andhra Pradesh 22-19, and Pondicherry overcame Odisha 18-10.

The under-17 girls’ netball matches were equally gripping. Delhi defeated Gujarat 19-9, Haryana won against Chandigarh 27-16, and Chhattisgarh routed Jammu and Kashmir 18-3. Goa clinched a close victory over Telangana 22-21, and Pondicherry beat Madhya Pradesh 25-18.

In handball under-19 boys’ matches, Maharashtra bested Bihar 28-23, Kerala defeated West Bengal 31-18, and Haryana overpowered Pondicherry 31-8. Tamil Nadu crushed Karnataka 35-10, Punjab secured a commanding 36-13 win against Chandigarh, and Rajasthan edged CBSE 39-36.

The under-19 girls’ handball matches saw CBSE defeating Jharkhand, Delhi overcoming Telangana, Kerala winning against IPSE, Gujarat triumphing over Uttarakhand, Punjab beating Madhya Pradesh, DAV defeating Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana prevailing against Rajasthan.

The karate events featured standout performances in various weight categories. In the under-14, 25 kg category, Arman from Punjab clinched first place, followed by Veer Sachin Dole of Maharashtra in second. West Bengal’s Satyajit Devarth and Vidya Bharati’s Aryan shared third place. In the 35 kg category, Gambhir of Punjab secured first place, with Andhra Pradesh’s Kanchi Habis second, and Tamil Nadu’s Umans and West Bengal’s Himanshu third. In the 45 kg category, Punjab’s Ishant took first, Delhi’s Virat Bhalla second, Vidya Bharati’s Naman Sharma and Bihar’s Kundan Kumar third.

In the under-55 kg category, Punjab’s Karmwar claimed gold, while Arjan Murali of Telangana won silver. Tamil Nadu’s S. Sujan Singh and Delhi’s Sahil shared bronze.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal attended the judo competition to motivate the players, emphasising the importance of sports in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He encouraged parents to introduce children to sports early to nurture their interest and development.