Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, second in 24 hours
- Bageshwar district reported an earthquake of the same magnitude on Friday morning.
Earthquake tremors measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale were felt in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Saturday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology website.
The earthquake on Saturday took place around 11.27 am and was located 10 kilometres beneath the surface of the earth.
This is the second time earthquake tremors were felt in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours as Bageshwar district reported an earthquake of the same magnitude on Friday morning.
On Saturday, no life or property loss was reported after the earthquake.
Devendra Patwal, Uttarkashi district disaster management officer said, “Earthquake tremors were felt in Bhatwadi and Dunda blocks of the district headquarters at 11.27 am on Saturday. The epicentre of the earthquake was in the forests of Gorsali village of Bhatwadi block.”
The hilly districts of Uttarakhand often report earthquakes, mostly low intensity. On December 1 2020, an earthquake hit Haridwar after a gap of 40 years. The earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale was reported from Haridwar region at 9:41 am.
Experts pointed out that the source of the earthquake was due to stress release in the Himalayan Frontal Fault which is located in this area.
In February last year, Bageshwar was hit by an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale. At least two people, including a woman and a girl, were injured after the earthquake hit the district at around 6.30 am, causing panic among the residents who soon came out of their houses.
