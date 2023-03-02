Mild 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit Uttrakhand’s Pauri Garhwal

A mild 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on Thursday around 10.31am, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS) website. (Representative Photo)

National Center for Seismology is the nodal agency of the centre under the earth sciences ministry for monitoring earthquake activity in the country on a 24X7 basis.

According data collected by the NCS, more than a dozen earthquakes have been reported in different district in Uttarakhand in the last one year, mostly in Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi.

On January 22, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Pithoragarh district. On December 28 last year, earthquake tremors measuring 3.1 magnitude was felt in the state’s Uttarkashi district. Uttarkashi also reported two earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.7 and 3.1 in July last year.

On May 11 last year, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Pithoragarh district. Earlier on April 3, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Uttarkashi district.

On February 17, a 3.3 earthquake hit the Chamoli district and on February 12, an earthquake measuring 4.1 hit the Uttarkashi district.

On February 6, an earthquake measuring 4.1 hit the Uttarkashi district. A day earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.6 hit the same district.

The Himalayas being the youngest mountain chain (around 50 million years old) in the world, which is still rising (around 5 mm per year) due to the Indian plate folding under the Tibetan plate, Uttarakhand reports high seismic activity, with most areas falling under Seismic zones IV and V.