New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has asked the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation to ensure adherence to the siting criteria prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board for a proposed petroleum retail outlet in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. NGT asks PESO to adhere to CPCB guidelines for new petroleum retail outlet in Dehradun

The green body was hearing a petition challenging a letter of intent issued by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to a private person for a new petroleum retail outlet dealership in Raipur village in Dehradun.

The petitioners raised concerns that the proposed petrol pump site is in violation of the CPCB's siting criteria due to its proximity to local facilities: a school situated 38 metres away, a veterinary hospital just 7 metres away, and a canal 21 metres away from the proposed site.

In an order dated May 26, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad said that according to the prescribed criteria, "in general circumstances a minimum 50-metre radial distance is to be maintained from filling point/dispensing units/vent pipe of the petrol pump from schools/hospitals and residential area designated as per local laws."

The bench further noted that in situations where maintaining a 50-metre distance is not feasible, the retail outlet must implement additional safety measures as prescribed by PESO.

It said that according to the guidelines, "There is a complete prohibition in setting up a petrol pump at a distance of less than 30 meters from schools/hospitals and residential area designated as per local laws; further it has been prescribed that no high-tension line should pass over the retail outlet."

The tribunal stated that construction of the petrol pump will not proceed until clearance is obtained from PESO.

It said, "Hence, we are of the view that the PESO, before granting the clearance, can consider if the distance criteria prescribed by the CPCB for setting up the petrol pump in reference to the school and canal is complied with."

The tribunal directed PESO to independently assess the distances from the filling point, dispensing units, or vent pipe of the proposed petrol pump to both the school and the canal.

It said while granting the clearance, PESO had to "ensure that the siting criteria prescribed for the retail outlets in the CPCB guidelines are not violated."

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