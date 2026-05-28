Nitin Nabin starts Uttarakhand visit, reviews BJP preparations for 2027 polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin, who arrived in Uttarakhand on a three-day visit on Thursday morning, discussed organisational issues, developmental works and preparations for the upcoming 2027 Uttarakhand assembly elections with party leaders. BJP national president Nitin Nabin arrived in Uttarakhand on a three-day visit on Thursday.

Later in the evening, the BJP national president also held separate discussions with ministers and senior office-bearers.

BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said Nabin arrived at Jolly Grant Airport in the evening, where he was received by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, cabinet ministers, MPs and senior party leaders.

Chauhan said youth workers, women party members and local BJP leaders welcomed Nabin at more than two dozen locations with flowers, slogans and traditional cultural performances.

“Nabin reviewed the party’s organisational activities and sought feedback from leaders regarding booth-level strengthening, public outreach programmes and coordination between the government and the organisation,” Chauhan said. He added that the visit is aimed at energising party workers and assessing the preparedness of the organisation at the grassroots level.

Describing the visit as important for the party, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt said the BJP has already started preparations for the 2027 assembly elections and the national president’s visit would provide direction to party workers and office-bearers.

Bhatt said the BJP functions by considering the booth as the organisation’s strongest and most important unit. He added that the visit reflects the party’s commitment to strengthening its grassroots network across Uttarakhand.

“The guidance provided by the national president during meetings and interactions will help the party further improve its organisational strategy and election preparedness,” Bhatt said.

On the second day of the visit, Nabin is scheduled to hold meetings with MPs, MLAs, district office-bearers, morcha presidents and representatives of urban local bodies. Party leaders said discussions are expected to focus on public outreach campaigns, coordination among party units and expansion of organisational activities at the district and booth levels.

Nabin will also visit the residence of former Uttarakhand chief minister late B. C. Khanduri to pay tributes and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

According to Chauhan, the BJP national president will also interact with the party’s media, social media and IT teams during his visit.

Nabin is scheduled to conclude his visit on May 30 after offering prayers at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun, party leaders said.