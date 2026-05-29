Shimla, No One Time password will be asked for in the upcoming Census 2027, which will be conducted in two phases in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday. No OTP will be asked in Census 2027 in Himachal, officials say

The first phase, scheduled from June 16 to July 15, will involve house listing and the housing census, during which detailed information about every housing unit and household in the state will be collected. A total of 33 questions have been outlined for this phase.

Addressing the media here, Director Census Operations cum Citizen Registration, Himachal Pradesh, Deep Shikha Sharma said that a new facility of self-enumeration has also been introduced, which could be availed through the self-enumeration portal se.census.gov.in from June 1 to 15.

Through self-enumeration, citizens can provide their data at a time convenient for them, thereby also facilitating the enumerators' work, she added.

Phase 1 of Census 2027 will utilise digital methods for data collection. This time, a specially developed mobile app called the House Listing Operation will be used, and approximately 20,630 enumerators and supervisors will be deployed to ensure the successful conduct of this phase in the state.

This digital innovation marks a significant step toward making census operations in Himachal Pradesh more transparent, accurate, and time-bound, she said and appealed to all residents to extend their full cooperation.

The population census will take place in the second phase in snow-bound areas of Himachal Pradesh from September 11 to 30, 2027, while it will be conducted in the remaining areas from February 9 to 28, 2027.

The census is generally carried out every ten years, collecting multidimensional data about the country's population. It provides essential information regarding population size, number of households, housing conditions, availability of basic amenities, socio-economic characteristics, and resource distribution.

The data obtained from Census 2027 will serve as a crucial foundation for planning and resource allocation regarding education, healthcare, drinking water, roads, electricity, housing, digital connectivity, and other developmental schemes in the state.

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