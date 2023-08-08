On camera, 3-storey building collapses in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag amid heavy rain

A three-story building collapsed in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag following heavy rainfall. A video of the incident showed the building turning into a pile of debris within seconds. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Screengrab of the video showing a three storey building collapsing in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag. (Twitter )

Following heavy rainfall since Monday night, a portion of Shri Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple near river Tamsa also collapsed in Dehradun.

The founder of the temple, Acharya Bipin Joshi, told news agency ANI that the incident has caused a lot of damage to the temple property. He added that taking precautionary measures, the temple premises were completely vacated as the river swelled.

“As soon as the Tamsa River started taking an alarming form due to the rains, all the priests and servicemen were asked to vacate the temple premises,” Joshi said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rainfall in eight districts of the state. The Met Office issued warnings for heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, and Champawat districts. Rainfall is also expected in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar, added the IMD.

On Sunday, causalities were reported as two children, aged 10 and 12, were killed after their house partially collapsed in the debris in the rain-hit Tehri district. Mud and debris broke the back wall and entered the house, burying two children and injuring one person at around 1am on Sunday in Maroda Village of Dhanaulti Tehsil in the district.

(With agency inputs)