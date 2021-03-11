IND USA
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / On new CM's command, choppers shower flowers on seers in Haridwar
Flowers being showered from a chopper on pilgrims and Akhada seers in Haridwar on the occasion of Shivratri on Thursday on. (HT Photo)
Flowers being showered from a chopper on pilgrims and Akhada seers in Haridwar on the occasion of Shivratri on Thursday on. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

On new CM's command, choppers shower flowers on seers in Haridwar

  • The move was taken to honour incoming pilgrims and seers on the occasion of the first Shahi Snan (royal bath) of Haridwar Mahakumbh.
By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:13 PM IST

As part of newly-appointed Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s first direction after taking over, flowers were showered on the pilgrims and Akhada seers in Haridwar during the first Shahi Snan (ritualistic royal bath) on the occasion of Shivratri on Thursday.

Rawat, along with his family members, went to Hardwar, showered flowers on pilgrims and ascetics, met Akhada seers and sought their blessings. The visit to Haridwar is his first after taking over as the CM.

After reaching Haridwar, Rawat also directed officials to ensure that there is no “rok tok’ (unnecessary restrictions) on pilgrims and that they should not face any inconvenience. “Today is first Shahi Snan of Mahakumbh and I wanted to welcome saints and seers by showering flowers on them. I also sought blessings of Ma Ganga for welfare and prosperity of people in the state,” he said.

Rawat’s first focus on Mahakumbh after taking over as the CM is being seen as his effort to reach out to people who have been unhappy with various issues in the past. Rawat, in his first meeting on Wednesday evening with the senior officers of the state government, had decided to get flowers showered on the pilgrims in Haridwar on Thursday on the occasion of the Shivratri festival.

This is one of the first directions issued by Rawat after taking charge, sending a signal that he would be taking care of issues related to the Mahakumbh, especially at a time when many people are not happy with the way the duration of Mahakumbh has been shortened this time and strict restrictions have been put in place. Many people and seers have been opposed to the shortening of the duration of Mahakumbh this time and demanded easing of restrictions to facilitate the mega fair to be held in its full traditional grandeur. The mela will be held only for a month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the meeting with the senior officers including the chief secretary, Rawat also directed the officials to take all possible precautions during Mahakumbh and ensure that no pilgrim faces any sort of difficulties or inconvenience.

“Respecting seers is most important. And protecting the sacredness and the divine ethos of Mahakumbh has to be ensured,” said Rawat.

The chief minister said pilgrims who come for the ritual dip in Ganga should be able to do that without any hassles. He also wished people of the state on the eve of Mahashivratri, stressing that it is a festival that sends the message of love and harmony

Rawat said “all of us have to collectively work on the development of the state and public representatives and bureaucrats have an important role to play in this. Officers have to work to their full potential as it is our responsibility to ensure Uttarakhand's development,” he said.

After Rawat's oath-taking ceremony, the chief minister also paid tributes at a Dehradun-based memorial of martyrs who had lost their lives in the movement for the statehood of Uttarakhand. He said the state government is determined to work in tune with the sentiments of the martyrs and the cause for which they sacrificed their lives.









  

