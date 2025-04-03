Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Portals of Yamunotri Dham to open on April 30: Temple committee

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2025 04:57 PM IST

Char Dham shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer season (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November).

The portals of Yamunotri Dham in Uttarakhand will open at 11.55 am on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 30, the Yamunotri Temple Committee members said on Thursday.

The Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi. (HT File Photo)
The Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi. (HT File Photo)

“The time for the opening of the temple gates was decided at the Yamuna temple complex in Kharsali village on the occasion of Yamuna Jayanti as per astrological calculations. The portal will open at 11.55am on April 30,” Sunil Uniyal, secretary of the Yamunotri temple committee, said.

Spokesperson of the committee, Purshottam Uniyal, said that as per traditions, before the opening of the portal, the palanquin carrying the idol of Goddess Yamuna, accompanied by the palanquin of her brother lord Shani Dev, will proceed for Yamunotri Dham at 8am the same day.

“After that, the temple priests will perform prayers according to the Vedic rituals and the portals will be opened for the devotees, thus heralding the Char Dham Yatra this year,” Purshottam Uniyal said.

Char Dham shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer season (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November). Traditionally, the Char Dham pilgrimage begins in the west from Yamunotri and proceeds to Gangotri and finally reaches Kedarnath and Badrinath in the east.

News / Cities / Dehradun / Portals of Yamunotri Dham to open on April 30: Temple committee
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On