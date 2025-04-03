Portals of Yamunotri Dham to open on April 30: Temple committee

The portals of Yamunotri Dham in Uttarakhand will open at 11.55 am on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 30, the Yamunotri Temple Committee members said on Thursday. The Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi. (HT File Photo)

“The time for the opening of the temple gates was decided at the Yamuna temple complex in Kharsali village on the occasion of Yamuna Jayanti as per astrological calculations. The portal will open at 11.55am on April 30,” Sunil Uniyal, secretary of the Yamunotri temple committee, said.

Spokesperson of the committee, Purshottam Uniyal, said that as per traditions, before the opening of the portal, the palanquin carrying the idol of Goddess Yamuna, accompanied by the palanquin of her brother lord Shani Dev, will proceed for Yamunotri Dham at 8am the same day.

“After that, the temple priests will perform prayers according to the Vedic rituals and the portals will be opened for the devotees, thus heralding the Char Dham Yatra this year,” Purshottam Uniyal said.

Char Dham shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer season (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November). Traditionally, the Char Dham pilgrimage begins in the west from Yamunotri and proceeds to Gangotri and finally reaches Kedarnath and Badrinath in the east.