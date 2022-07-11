Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu garners support from Uttarakhand MLAs, MPs
Droupadi Murmu, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate, visited Dehradun on Monday to garner support from legislators and parliamentarians for the July 18 presidential elections. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received her at Jolly Grant Airport.
Murmu and Dhami paid homage to the martyrs of the statehood movement at the memorial site at Dehradun Collectorate. Activists from the Tribal Morcha took out a rally in her support till the CM’s office.
Following this, Murmu and Dhami held meetings with MPs and MLAs of Uttarakhand at the Chief Sevak Sadan. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charge Rekha Verma, state BJP president Madan Kaushik, we among those present on the occasion.
Kaushik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda for choosing Murmu the presidential candidate, and said that her selection from the tribal community is a historic decision.
He added that all the present at the meeting extended their full support for her candidature. Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha is the Opposition’s candidate for the presidential polls.
Bengaluru to become free of stray dogs soon, says Karnataka minister
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Monday said that the animal husbandry department is keenly looking at making Bengaluru free of stray dogs. Chauhan also held a meeting with officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the concerned department regarding vaccinating dogs to control their birth rate in Bengaluru. The city's stray dog population is exploding despite the BBMP neutering at least 45,000 animals annually since 2018, according to the survey.
Police register fourth FIR against builder Sanjay Chhabria
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has registered a fresh criminal case against builder Sanjay Chhabria of Radius Group for allegedly cheating Yes Bank to the tune of ₹52.12 crore. According to police, Chhabria's firm Sumer Radius Realty Private Limited misused a term loan of ₹52.12 crore taken from Yes Bank by diverting the money to other companies. In March 2019, its account was declared a non-performing asset, an EOW officer said.
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court summons filmmaker Leena Manimekalai over ‘Kaali’ row
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday issued summons and notice of injunction to “Kaali” filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on a suit seeking to restrain Manimekalai's from depicting Hindu goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. Additional senior civil judge Abhishek Kumar directed Manimekalai to appear before the court on August 6, saying she needed to be heard before passing any order.
Retired Bangalore University professor wins ₹13 lakh after suing bank
A 65-year-old retired Bangalore University professor won back ₹13 lakh of professor KP Sreenath's retirement funds that he had lost to cyber criminals by suing a national bank after he was denied a refund, along with another ₹35,000 compensation. According to reports, professor KP Sreenath had the shock of his life when he saw that nearly ₹13 lakh of his retirement funds were missing from his bank account with the State Bank of India.
Lakhimpur Kheri court sends Mohd Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in 2021 case
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14 days' judicial custody in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly promoting enmity in 2021 on the complaint of a private news channel's reporter. The court has fixed July 13 as the next date of hearing on Zubair's police custody remand, APO said. Hearing on the bail is also scheduled on July 13, defense counsel Harjit Singh added.
