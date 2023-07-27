Should avoid expansion of construction activities in Mussoorie: NGT panel report

Listing recommendations and remedial measures to prevent environmental damage to the hill station of Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, the committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has submitted its 281-page report. The status report has recommended that proper drainage and sewage systems need to be implemented. (HT Photo)

The report was submitted to the green panel on July 24. HT has reviewed a copy of the report.

The committee was constituted by the green panel in January this year to conduct a study on the status of the carrying capacity of Mussoorie.

The status report has recommended that the expansion of construction activities should be avoided, and proper drainage and sewage systems need to be implemented in Mussoorie.

The committee has recommended that the registration of tourists should be done according to the carrying capacity of the area, especially the available parking space, guest room availability, among others.

“Tourists can be charged for visiting the Mussoorie area and the payment can be utilised for managing waste and cleanliness”, the report said.

On February 2, principal bench of NGT, while taking suo motu cognisance of a media report warning Joshimath-like situation in Mussoorie, had directed the Uttarakhand government to conduct a study of the carrying capacity of Mussoorie and formed a nine-member committee to suggest remedial measures for preventing environmental damage to the hill station.

The committee headed by the chief secretary, Uttarakhand, included representatives from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Dehradun; Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Almora, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, Kumaon University, Nainital, Space Application Centre, Ahmedabad and National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Bengaluru.

The report states that “72.57% of the area in Mussoorie comes under forests and attracts the provisions of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The land under agriculture however has reduced on account of building construction. The population growth, increase in tourist in-flow has resulted in increased demand for water supply and requirement of sewage system and waste management”.

The committee has listed preventive and remedial measures that need to be undertaken for better planning and management of available resources in Mussoorie.

For tunnel and major civil structures projects like hotels and hospitals, the committee has suggested that detailed engineering geological and geotechnical investigations should be done according to BIS Codes and construction permission should only be granted after clearance of the report from the State/Centre appointed statutory body.

After proper examination of existing buildings, the committee stated it may be necessary to strengthen the retrofitting of structures to prevent them from sliding or collapsing.

“This could involve underpinning or adding reinforcement to the foundations. Technical auditing of multi-story buildings (above three storeys) by experts on an annual or biennial basis can be conducted to know the health of the buildings.

When repairing roads or building structures, the committee has recommended that the boulders should not be removed by digging or blasting the hillsides.

“In landslide-prone areas, stones and boulders should not be removed from the bottom of the hill because this would remove toe support, increasing the likelihood of landslides. It is necessary to fill in any cracks that have appeared on the slopes”, the report stated.

The committee has stressed the need for an effective drainage system in the hill town.

“Due to the lack of proper surface draining system, the rainwater of most of the buildings is being infiltrated into the ground which generates sub-surface flow and accelerates the process of land creeping resulting in damage to buildings and other properties causing economic and environmental disruptions”, the report said.

The committee has also suggested that phytoremediation (using plants to clean up the soil, air, and water that have been contaminated by chemicals) of degraded slopes can be initiated, which can help to anchor the soil and prevent erosion.

“Broad-leaved native trees can be promoted for stabilizing slopes, especially in the landslide-prone areas”, it said.

The committee has also suggested that recharge/rejuvenation of natural springs should be explored with scientific intervention.

“Natural springs in the region should be monitored and recharge activities (proper plantation) can be initiated on proper scientific basis. Springs (act as natural piezometers) are good indicators for any change in the groundwater in the mountainous area. Therefore, there is an urgent need to inventories all springs located in the vicinity/periphery of Mussoorie towns. Their periodic monitoring may be a good tool for detecting any natural calamities events in advance in the mountainous regions”, the report stated.

The committee has also recommended that rooftop rainwater harvesting can be promoted to meet the deficit water demand, at least during the peak tourist period.

“Open rainwater seepage must be stopped through the construction of a pucca drainage system. Water should not be allowed to accumulate in any depression; instead, drains should be built to transport it to safe areas. A proper sewerage network and appropriate treatment facilities should be ensured. The sewage water should not be allowed to percolate or connect with natural ground water. The feasibility of reuse of treated water for secondary uses can be explored”, the report said.

The report emphasised that the construction of new buildings is already restricted in Mussoorie, and such new/additional construction-related extension work should be properly monitored.

“All the building foundations should be mapped by a competent engineering geologist to know about the safe bearing capacity of the foundation and treatment of cut slope. In consultation with the designer, type of foundation (footing, strip, raft) and height of building can be finalised. Then only after this, the map can be submitted to MDDA (Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority) for approval.

The report also pointed out that the regulations related to waste management should be strictly followed.

“Dumping sites around water bodies should be strictly restricted to prevent pollution threats on the important sources of drinking water of the city. A QR code based Digital Direct Refund System should be implemented for management of plastic waste. Strict measures should be made to promote the usage of biodegradable materials and the ban on use of Single Use Plastics (SUPs) items should be strictly enforced”.

For better traffic management, the committee has suggested that the total number of permissible vehicles should not exceed the capacity of parking facilities available.

