Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will install CCTV cameras at all the 35 secondary waste points across the city and monitor the spots to ensure timely collection of waste, officials said on Friday. MCG to streamline solid waste management project

Officials said they were receiving complaints from residents regarding poor management at the waste sites and irregular door- to-door garbage collection.

Officials said the civic body convened a meeting on Friday to discuss issues related to legacy waste disposal, fresh waste disposal, compost disposal, and leachate treatment.

MCG commissioner PC Meena, who presided over the meeting, said they have asked officials involved in the integrated solid waste management project to expedite the work and ensure that all agencies meet their set targets within a stipulated timeframe. “If any agency is found negligent, then action will be implemented against it as per the rules,” he said.

Meena directed officials to ensure that door-to-door garbage collection and management of secondary waste points are done in a more efficient way.

“Officials should ensure that all secondary waste dumping points are well covered, and garbage is picked up on a regular basis from all the 35 points. Directions were given to officials to install CCTV cameras at the secondary waste points, so that indiscriminate dumping of garbage is curbed and stringent action taken against violators,” Meena said.

In April this year, MCG officials had visited the 35 secondary garbage dumping points to identify spots for installing CCTV cameras. Officials said the transportation of waste will be monitored through the integrated command and control centre (I-CCC)at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office in Sector 44.

Officials added that CCTV cameras will be installed after tenders are floated later this month and the entire system will be linked with the I-CCC within three months.

The MCG commissioner said smart technology-based solutions are also being explored to track the day-to-day status of waste segregation.

While reviewing legacy waste execution, officials said that 735,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste has been treated since April this year. “Although there is a slight delay in the execution process due to the recent rains, all agencies have been instructed to carry out their work of waste execution in full capacity. Presently, five agencies are working on the ground to treat legacy waste,” said Meena.

Meena also directed officials to ensure that the leachate treatment plant in Bandhwari is being run in optimum capacity. Instructions were also issued regarding proper disposal of compost and timely treatment of fresh waste.

