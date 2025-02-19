Tension erupts in Haridwar’s Jwalapur after severed cow head found on road

Haridwar: Tension erupted in Jwalapur on the outskirts of Haridwar after a severed head of a cow was found on the road on Wednesday, police said. As soon as the authorities received information about the incident, police forces were dispatched to the area to maintain peace. (Representational Image)

A Haridwar district police officer said people had started gathering in the area after someone flagged the severed cow head. As soon as the authorities received information about the incident, police forces were dispatched to the area to maintain peace.

“We have formed a team of local station officials to investigate the matter,” Jwalapur circle officer Avinash Verma said.

Police said some people affiliated to the Devbhoomi Bhairav Seva Sangathan also reached the site in Shyampur Colony where the severed head was found. After some time, they took the head to the nearby Durga Chowk, paid floral tributes and demanded that the police arrest the people who slaughtered the cow.

Charanjeet Pahwa, secretary of the outfit, said they demand stern action against the people involved in cow slaughtering.

“We fear cow slaughtering is being carried out in the nearby area. It is a deliberate attempt to hurt the sentiments of Hindus, and we won’t allow such acts to take place,” Pahwa said, a reference to the substantial population of Muslims in the area.

Pahwa said they ended their protest after the authorities assured “due action”.

Verma said the protesters agreed to dispose of the severed head and ended their protest after the police assured them that legal action will be taken depending on the findings of the police probe.