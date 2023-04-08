Uttarakhand: 2 arrested for helping terrorist Jagga flee during parole

The Uttarakhand police have arrested two men from Gadarpur of US Nagar for helping terrorist Jagjit Singh alias Jagga to flee during parole in April 2022, a senior official said adding that they have also recovered a car, a motorcycle and a country-made pistol from the accused.

The Uttarakhand police said the names of the two accused had emerged during the questioning of terrorist Jagga. (Representative Image)

“After questioning terrorist Jagga, two names came into light who had helped him in fleeing during parole. Both have been arrested. Some more names have emerged in this connection and police are trying to establish their role in the crime,” said Manjunath TC, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The duo was arrested on Friday and they have been identified by police as Chetan Pahuja of Preet Colony and Mohit Grover of Awas-Vikas Colony in Gadarpur. Police said both the vehicles recovered from them were used in the crime. The car was recovered from Dehradun.

Jagga, a resident of Kirpa Kopali village under Gadarpur police station in US Nagar was involved in three criminal cases in US Nagar including in the murder of a taxi driver in Pantnagar in 2018. He was arrested the same year from Jhankaiya in Khatima after an encounter with police, said police.

He was in the Haldwani jail but obtained parole for his sister’s marriage in April 2022. He, however, fled during the parole period.

He was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Delhi police on January 12 along with Naushad Ali from Jahangirpuri in Delhi. ATS recovered pistols and grenades from their rented house. Naushad was associated with Harkut-ul-Ansar of Pakistan, said police.

Jagga, who was involved in terrorist activities, was lodged in a jail in Delhi and was brought to Uttarakhand on transit remand by the US Nagar police on Monday, after which he was produced before the local court for seeking his remand for questioning on Wednesday, said police. He has been in police custody remand since Wednesday.

