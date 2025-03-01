Uttarakhand avalanche: 4 workers dead, 46 rescued; search on for 5 others

Dehradun: Four construction workers died after an avalanche struck their campsite in Mana village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, officials said on Saturday adding that rescue efforts are still on for five others who are believed to be trapped in their containers where they were sleeping during the tragic night. The rescued faced a tough time battling treacherous terrains, blinding snowfall, and freezing temperatures at the remote site.

The rescuers struggling through the deep snow pulled out 50 workers by Saturday morning. Twenty-three were airlifted to the Army’s hospital in Jyotimath (previously Joshimath), while four of them succumbed to their injuries.

The workers were engaged by contractor in a border road project, covering approximately 48 km between Mana, the last Indian village before the China border, and Mana Pass to provide armed forces quick connectivity to the strategic high-altitude border.

They were camping in eight containers (makeshift dwelling facility) at an elevation of approximately 3,200 metres, around 6 km from Badrinath shrine and 260km from Dehradun.

The choppers, which remained grounded on Friday due to bad weather, carried out multiple sorties to evacuate the rescued workers to Jyotimath to provide them with better healthcare at the Army’s hospital.

Those in critical condition were being prioritised for evacuation. A senior official of the Army said the doctors performed life-saving surgery on two critically injured workers.

A large stretch of the road between Jyotirmath and Mana village on Saturday remained blocked due to heavy snowfall.

Around 200 personnel belonging to Army, ITBP, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, district administration, and other state agencies are engaged in the relief and rescue operations, officials said. Six helicopters, and ground penetrating radars are also deployed for the operations.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial inspection of the site and reviewed the rescue operations in Jyotirmath.

“Seventeen more workers were rescued on Saturday morning, and 50 have been rescued so far. They have been admitted to Army hospitals. The search for five remaining is underway at a war footing,” he said.

Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of all possible assistance.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an update on the rescue operation over the phone and assured all possible assistance,” he said.

Of the eight containers, Dhami said, rescue teams have successfully traced five containers and evacuated the workers safely.

“Due to heavy snowfall, three containers have not been traced yet. The Army and ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police) are making concerted efforts at war footing to locate these containers. Sniffer dogs from the Army have been deployed for the search. Intensive patrolling is being conducted by three teams of the Army. A Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) has been brought in from Delhi, which will assist in tracing the containers buried under the snow,” he said.

“The injured workers are being treated at Army hospitals in Mana and Jyotirmath. AIIMS Rishikesh, Srinagar Medical College in Pauri Garhwal, as well as local CHCs (community health centres) and PHCs (primary health centres) have been put on high alert,” he said.

He said there is heavy snowfall in the avalanche hit area, with snow accumulation of 6 to 7 feet and ordered that worker engaged in construction activities in the region be relocated to safer locations.

Dhami added that during his aerial survey, he observed that heavy snowfall has caused the Alaknanda River to freeze and instructed the officials to investigate whether this poses any potential risk.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-In-C), Central Command, also visited the site.

“During the avalanche, 22 people had possibly escaped the campsite and gone towards Badrinath. However, the remaining were trapped. Some were recovered yesterday by sustained efforts of Indian Army, ITBP and other agencies during harsh weather conditions. While some were recovered today morning after working throughout the night. The area is cut off from Jyotirmath by road connectivity, with a large stretch of the road covered in snow and debris from landslides. Our teams are trying to recover five people who are feared to be trapped within three containers, which are yet to be located. We are hopeful that with coordination with all agencies, we will be able to complete the operation soon,” he said.

Lt Col Manish Srivastava, public relations officer, Defence, Dehradun, said, “The rescue operation, which involves our seven officers, 17 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 150 soldiers, is led by a team of IBEX Brigade. A total of six helicopters have been deployed for evacuation as the roads are blocked. The helicopters include 3 Cheetah helicopters from Indian Army Aviation, 2 Cheetah helicopters from Indian Air Force, and one civil helicopter hired by the Army.”

“We have rescued 50 people so far from the avalanche hit site. Four of hem have been declared dead. Our efforts to save the remainig is still underway,” he said.

“Twenty-three people rescued have been airlifted to Jyotirmath army hospital,” he added.

A senior official engaged in rescue operation said, “Even though containers provide basic shelter, the living conditions are quite challenging. The workers often have limited amenities, and the space inside is cramped.”