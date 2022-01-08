Uttarakhand bans political rallies, protests till January 16 over Covid spread

Dehradun: As part of Covid-19 restrictions, the Uttarakhand government on Friday prohibited all political rallies and protests in the state till January 16 amid rising cases of the disease.

The restrictions were ordered on a day the state reported 814 fresh cases, the highest daily cases in seven months. It was on June 21 last year the state reported 892 cases.

Of the 814 cases reported on Friday, 93 were of students from Pal Nursing College in Haldwani. The college has been notified as a micro-containment zone.

According to the guidelines, all shopping malls, gyms, cinema halls, spas, saloons, entertainment parks, theatres, sports institutions, stadiums, playgrounds, auditoriums, and eateries will remain open with 50% capacity, while swimming pools and water parks will remain closed till January 16.

All entertainment, educational and cultural events have also been prohibited. At weddings and funerals, only 50% guests will be allowed, while all schools and aanganwadi centres will remain closed.

Night curfew will remain in force from 10pm to 6am, the guidelines stated, adding that those visiting the state without a Covid vaccination certificate will not be allowed without a negative test. The state Friday logged 814 fresh cases, the highest in seven months.

Visitors to the state who have not received both doses will have to produce a negative Covid report to enter the state.