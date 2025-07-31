Uttarakhand CM orders probe into toddler’s death in Bageshwar over referral delays

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday evening ordered a high-level probe into the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old child in Bageshwar district after the toddler died allegedly due to delay in receiving timely medical care caused by multiple referrals. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo from X)

The CM described the incident as “extremely painful and unfortunate”, and directed the Kumaon Commissioner to initiate an inquiry. “As per preliminary information, it appears that there was negligence on part of officials or health staff in discharging their duties. If any level of indifference is found, strict action will be taken,” Dhami said in a statement.

“No laxity will be tolerated when it comes to protecting the trust and lives of the public,” he added.

The deceased child, Shubhanshu Joshi, son of soldier Dinesh Chandra Joshi, a resident of Chidanga village in remote Chamoli district, had fallen seriously ill on July 10. As his health deteriorated, his family first took him to Gwaldam hospital, where due to lack of adequate facilities, he was referred to Baijnath hospital and then to the Bageshwar district hospital.

Despite the family’s desperate efforts, including rushing the child to many health facilities while he remained critical, he died without receiving advanced treatment.