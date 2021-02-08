IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand disaster: Rescuers brave odds, go without rest to save lives
Rescue ops at NTPC tunnel near Tapovan.(Chamoli Police)
Rescue ops at NTPC tunnel near Tapovan.(Chamoli Police)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand disaster: Rescuers brave odds, go without rest to save lives

  • All are working for minimum 10-12 hours, braving all odds including the muck and the Himalayan winter, said SDRF spokesperson.
READ FULL STORY
By Kalyan Das | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:52 PM IST

A day after the tragedy caused by an avalanche causing Rishi Ganga river to wash away two hydel power projects in Uttarakhand, the rescue workers resumed their operation on Monday morning. Working for almost the whole day on Sunday, they are no short of energy to save lives but face the challenge of a huge amount of muck brought by the swollen Rishi Ganga river in the incident.

The rescue workers, which include personnel from state disaster response force (SDRF), national disaster response force (NDRF), armed forces and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), recovered 18 bodies of the 202 missing people till Monday evening. Major rescue work is going on in a tunnel which is about 900 metres long in the Dhauli Ganga dam at Tapovan in which about 35 workers are feared trapped.

Praveen Alok, spokesperson for the SDRF, which was the first to reach the spot for rescue work on Sunday along with the local police said, "The biggest challenge in the rescue work is the huge amount of muck."

Also read: 'Hanging glacier broke away from main structure in Uttarakhand' - DRDO

"The rescue workers are working very cautiously as they are unable to assess the level of muck inside. Around 35 people are feared trapped inside the tunnel," said Alok.

He added, "It is a considerably difficult situation to work in because we don't know how deep the muck is inside the long tunnel. The engineers in our SDRF teams, after assessing the situation, have asked the rescue workers to put a wooden plank and then walk on it inside the tunnel to avoid any untoward incident while working."

Alok also informed that the rescue workers are "working tirelessly to save lives in the area after the tragedy."


"On Sunday, after the incident was reported, our men started the rescue work at 11 am and continued the whole night. On Sunday morning, they were replaced by another team which is continuing the rescue work. They are working in rotation so as to get some rest as the team which worked till Monday morning has been asked to rest and resume on Tuesday. All are working for minimum 10-12 hours, braving all odds including the muck and the Himalayan winter," said Alok.

State director general of police (DGP), Ashok Kumar, said that the main focus of the rescue work is on the tunnel while clearing the muck inside.

"The rescue workers are clearing the muck with the help of heavy machines to rescue those trapped inside. There is a bend after a distance of 180 metres in it. We have been able to clear 80 metres of it and efforts are on to clear more," said Kumar.

Meanwhile, Riddhim Aggarwal, deputy inspector general, SDRF informed that the SDRF teams are also combing the riverside to look for bodies of the victims.

"The rescue workers are working to clear the muck inside the tunnel along with the heavy machines. Apart from this, about six SDRF teams are conducting a search operation on the riverside to find bodies and recover them. They have so far covered a distance of about 80 kilometres from Chamoli to Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district on the Alaknanda river," said Aggarwal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chamoli
app
Close
ITBP ADG Manoj Rawat speaking to media personnel at Joshimath. (ANI/Twitter)
ITBP ADG Manoj Rawat speaking to media personnel at Joshimath. (ANI/Twitter)
dehradun news

ITBP steps up rescue efforts, distributes food in affected areas

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:41 PM IST
  • Rawat who is currently surveying rescue operations in Joshimath, also said that close to 13 villages nearby Malari and Ghansali have been cut off due to the collapse of a bridge in Raini village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue ops at NTPC tunnel near Tapovan.(Chamoli Police)
Rescue ops at NTPC tunnel near Tapovan.(Chamoli Police)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand disaster: Rescuers brave odds, go without rest to save lives

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:52 PM IST
  • All are working for minimum 10-12 hours, braving all odds including the muck and the Himalayan winter, said SDRF spokesperson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Muck-filled tunnel at Tapovan dam site in Chamoli where rescue operations are underway. (HT Photo)
Muck-filled tunnel at Tapovan dam site in Chamoli where rescue operations are underway. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM to seek Isro help to understand what caused Chamoli tragedy

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:46 PM IST
201 are still missing, 11 bodies have been recovered, 27 have been rescued so far, search and rescue operation is on, say authorities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chamoli: Army Medical Corps official examines a worker rescued from Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.(PTI Photo)
Chamoli: Army Medical Corps official examines a worker rescued from Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.(PTI Photo)
dehradun news

In photos: More than 120 feared dead in Chamoli glacier burst

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:51 AM IST
  • The Indo Tibetan border police which is currently working to rescue any survivors in a second tunnel along the NTPC hydel power project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations underway near Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(PTI)
Rescue operations underway near Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(PTI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand flood: Raini villagers had raised alarm before HC around 2 years ago

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:28 PM IST
  • The entire hydel project, just a few meters from their homes, was washed away in the sudden flash flood triggered by a glacial lake burst.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chamoli: Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday.(PTI)
Chamoli: Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday.(PTI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand disaster: Locals feared Kedarnath-like tragedy

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun, Haldwani
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • The massive disaster had claimed seven lives till Sunday evening. Twelve had been rescued and about 190 were still missing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood-hit areas after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.(PTI)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood-hit areas after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.(PTI)
dehradun news

'Cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy to be studied by experts': Uttarakhand CM

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Rawat said he conducted an aerial survey of the area and later visited Raini village by road to take stock of the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
dehradun news

Flow from Uttarakhand's Tehri dam stopped in view of flood situation

ANI, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:29 PM IST
The water flow in the Alaknanda River has become normal past Nandprayag and the water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal but the flow is decreasing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood hit areas, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. (PTI Photo)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood hit areas, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. (PTI Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand flood: State govt to provide 4 lakh financial assistance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:03 PM IST
  • The chief minister was addressing a press conference after returning from a review of the affected area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flash flood after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday(PTI Photo)
Flash flood after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday(PTI Photo)
dehradun news

Chamoli glacial burst: Army, NDRF, ITBP begin rescue operations on a war-footing

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:32 PM IST
  • Indian Army officials are also performing aerial reconnaissance over the Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MOU was signed by Samarendra Kumar, director NCSM, and managing director UCOST Rajendra Dobhal in the presence Uttarakhand chief minister. (HT Photo)
The MOU was signed by Samarendra Kumar, director NCSM, and managing director UCOST Rajendra Dobhal in the presence Uttarakhand chief minister. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Centre, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU on 173 cr science city project in Dehradun

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • The Centre will provide 88 crore while the state government will contribute 85 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A local activist said people of the area have been demanding appropriate action to get rid of stray cattle. (Representational image/HT)
A local activist said people of the area have been demanding appropriate action to get rid of stray cattle. (Representational image/HT)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: 11 cattle rescued from ditch, 7 others die

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:25 PM IST
The police said some shepherds spotted the cattle stuck in a ditch of Kalapani Gadhera in Kapkot area of Bageshwar district
READ FULL STORY
Close
DGP Ashok Kumar addressing the media on Tuesday at police headquarters in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
DGP Ashok Kumar addressing the media on Tuesday at police headquarters in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

‘Anti-national’ posts could deny police clearance for passport in Uttarakhand

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • Uttarakhand police has revealed that the history of a person's social media posts will now have a bearing on the police clearance required for obtaining a passport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar. (HT Photo)
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Amid Covid-19, Uttarakhand mulling to notify Mahakumbh dates from April 10-27

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • If approved, the Mahakumbh Mela would be officially organised for only 18 days against the present proposed period of about two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(HT PHOTO)
Image for representation.(HT PHOTO)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand police arrest man for allegedly raping 7-year-old cousin

By HT Correspondent, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • The accused was arrested from his house on Sunday and was later produced in a local court and sent to jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP