Uttarakhand firm returns ₹2cr to govt amid political storm over corruption
- The issue of the unauthorised payment has become a big political controversy in Uttarakhand, with the labour department minister, Harak Singh Rawat, being at the centre of the political storm.
Amid the ongoing audit of the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board after allegations of irregularities, a private construction company has returned ₹2 crore to the government on Friday, said officials.
The company had received ₹20 crore for a construction project without any financial and administrative permission for the same from the government. After the matter came to light, the government had asked the company to return the amount, following which, it returned ₹18 crore out of the total ₹20 cr. It had stated that the remaining ₹2 crore had been incurred in various expenses.
In a statement released by the state secretariat on Friday evening, it was revealed that the company has returned the remaining amount after the government warned it of punitive action in December.
The issue of the unauthorised payment has become a big political controversy in Uttarakhand, with the labour department minister, Harak Singh Rawat, being at the centre of the political storm. The Opposition Congress has alleged that the BJP led government is involved in ‘rampant corruption’ in the board.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand firm returns ₹2cr to govt amid political storm over corruption
- The issue of the unauthorised payment has become a big political controversy in Uttarakhand, with the labour department minister, Harak Singh Rawat, being at the centre of the political storm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare: Uttarakhand sounds alert as five birds die in 2 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand BJP chief calls leader of opposition ‘Budhiya’, stirs political storm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress’ Harish Rawat demands Bharat Ratna for Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madan Kaushik ran away from debate: Manish Sisodia on Uttarakhand minister’s no-show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
22-year-old tourist found dead in Uttarakhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP’s debate challenge: Uttarakhand min says politics serious subject, not theatre that AAP wants open debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 6,000 vehicles fined in Uttarakhand for illegal nameplates bearing political, religious symbols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia, Uttarakhand minister to spar over ‘development debate’ on Jan 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Rajaji reserve officials look for missing tigress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand Police book interfaith couple, cleric for conversion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand govt, Centre told to reply to PIL against land transfer for new airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand submits plan to court for monitoring Gangotri glacier region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand police on hunt for wanted criminals, those hiding in UP top the list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand Police launch drive to arrest 189 wanted criminals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox