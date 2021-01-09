IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand firm returns 2cr to govt amid political storm over corruption
The company had received <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 crore for a construction project without any financial and administrative permission for the same. (HT Photo)
The company had received 20 crore for a construction project without any financial and administrative permission for the same. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand firm returns 2cr to govt amid political storm over corruption

  • The issue of the unauthorised payment has become a big political controversy in Uttarakhand, with the labour department minister, Harak Singh Rawat, being at the centre of the political storm.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:46 AM IST

Amid the ongoing audit of the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board after allegations of irregularities, a private construction company has returned 2 crore to the government on Friday, said officials.

The company had received 20 crore for a construction project without any financial and administrative permission for the same from the government. After the matter came to light, the government had asked the company to return the amount, following which, it returned 18 crore out of the total 20 cr. It had stated that the remaining 2 crore had been incurred in various expenses.

In a statement released by the state secretariat on Friday evening, it was revealed that the company has returned the remaining amount after the government warned it of punitive action in December.


The issue of the unauthorised payment has become a big political controversy in Uttarakhand, with the labour department minister, Harak Singh Rawat, being at the centre of the political storm. The Opposition Congress has alleged that the BJP led government is involved in ‘rampant corruption’ in the board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand news uttarakhand politics corruption in government
app
Close
e-paper
The company had received <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 crore for a construction project without any financial and administrative permission for the same. (HT Photo)
The company had received 20 crore for a construction project without any financial and administrative permission for the same. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand firm returns 2cr to govt amid political storm over corruption

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • The issue of the unauthorised payment has become a big political controversy in Uttarakhand, with the labour department minister, Harak Singh Rawat, being at the centre of the political storm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials are planning to use drones to monitor birds in wetlands in the Terai -region of the state.(Sourced)
Officials are planning to use drones to monitor birds in wetlands in the Terai -region of the state.(Sourced)
dehradun news

Bird flu scare: Uttarakhand sounds alert as five birds die in 2 days

By Suparna Roy and Ankur Sharma | Hindustan Times, Dehradun/Haldwani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 04:58 PM IST
While authorities maintain that no case of bird flu has yet been detected in the state, they are taking all precautions as several migratory birds are due to arrive
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had to apologise to Indira Hridayesh over Bansidhar Bhagat’s comments.(HT Photo)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had to apologise to Indira Hridayesh over Bansidhar Bhagat’s comments.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand BJP chief calls leader of opposition ‘Budhiya’, stirs political storm

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Congress leaders demanded an immediate apology from Bhagat, while some party members burnt his effigy alleging he had insulted motherhood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(Shahbaz Khan)
File photo: Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(Shahbaz Khan)
dehradun news

Congress’ Harish Rawat demands Bharat Ratna for Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati

By Kalyan Das | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Rawat said, “Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati made immense contribution towards women empowerment.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(ANI)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(ANI)
dehradun news

Madan Kaushik ran away from debate: Manish Sisodia on Uttarakhand minister’s no-show

By Kalyan Das | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Sisodia had reached Dehradun for the open debate challenge on Monday on which he had earlier written an open letter to Kaushik
READ FULL STORY
Close
SDRF men bringing the body from Auli on Sunday afternoon.(HT Photo)
SDRF men bringing the body from Auli on Sunday afternoon.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

22-year-old tourist found dead in Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 04, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The man was from Udhampur in J&K and was a studying in Noida; he was visiting Auli with his friends
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
dehradun news

AAP’s debate challenge: Uttarakhand min says politics serious subject, not theatre that AAP wants open debate

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 03, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Kaushik released the letter on social media on Sunday in which he also attacked the AAP government in Delhi by alleging it of “duping” people of Delhi in its seven-year rule”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A traffic police personnel issue a fine.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
File photo: A traffic police personnel issue a fine.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
dehradun news

Over 6,000 vehicles fined in Uttarakhand for illegal nameplates bearing political, religious symbols

By Kalyan Das | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The action was taken by the police during a campaign from December 17 to January 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
dehradun news

Sisodia, Uttarakhand minister to spar over ‘development debate’ on Jan 4

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Sisodia floated the challenge on Twitter and posted, “On the invitation of open debate by minister Madan Kaushik, I would be in Dehradun on January 4.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Sourced)
Representational image.(Sourced)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Rajaji reserve officials look for missing tigress

By Suparna Roy | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON DEC 31, 2020 04:15 PM IST
The officials are working with nearby forest divisions of Dehradun and Haridwar as well as combing the Rajaji Tiger Reserve to trace the tigress who has not been camera trapped for over four months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand Police book interfaith couple, cleric for conversion

By Kalyan Das and Neeraj Santoshi | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON DEC 31, 2020 01:18 PM IST
The couple moved the high court seeking police protection after getting married in September. The court heard the matter and said the state counsel pointed out the marriage was in violation of the law
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pantnagar airport is one side of the agriculture university and the new greenfield airport is likely to be developed on the other side.(HT File Photo)
Pantnagar airport is one side of the agriculture university and the new greenfield airport is likely to be developed on the other side.(HT File Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand govt, Centre told to reply to PIL against land transfer for new airport

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON DEC 31, 2020 12:11 PM IST
Pantnagar already has an airport and flights operate from there to Delhi and Dehradun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists had revealed about three years ago that a very wide artificial lake had formed at the mouth of the Gaumukh glacier due to piling up of very high debris at the mouth of the stream, which could result in a disaster like Kedarnath.(Courtesy- DMMC)
Scientists had revealed about three years ago that a very wide artificial lake had formed at the mouth of the Gaumukh glacier due to piling up of very high debris at the mouth of the stream, which could result in a disaster like Kedarnath.(Courtesy- DMMC)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand submits plan to court for monitoring Gangotri glacier region

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON DEC 31, 2020 08:17 AM IST
The report recommends that the Department of Disaster Management nominates Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology as the nodal organisation to monitor inaccessible areas which are prone to disasters like the Kedarnath flash flood tragedy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Criminal wanted for the past 9 years in a case of abduction and robbery of a general manager of a five star hotel was arrested by the STF in US Nagar district of Uttarakhand.(HT Photo)
Criminal wanted for the past 9 years in a case of abduction and robbery of a general manager of a five star hotel was arrested by the STF in US Nagar district of Uttarakhand.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand police on hunt for wanted criminals, those hiding in UP top the list

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON DEC 30, 2020 05:10 PM IST
The drive to nab the wanted and absconding criminals was launched on the directions of newly appointed director general of police, Ashok Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wanted for nine years for abducting and looting a general manager of a five star hotel after his arrest by STF in US Nagar.(HT Photo)
A man wanted for nine years for abducting and looting a general manager of a five star hotel after his arrest by STF in US Nagar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand Police launch drive to arrest 189 wanted criminals

By Kalyan Das | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON DEC 30, 2020 04:59 PM IST
Uttarakhand police spokesperson AP Anshuman said the drive has been launched to prevent the criminals from committing more crimes
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP