Uttarakhand flood: State govt to provide 4 lakh financial assistance for families of those killed

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced ₹4 lakh compensation for the families of those killed due to the flash flood caused by glacier burst in the Chamoli district.

The chief minister was addressing a press conference after returning from a review of the affected area. “State government will provide financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





The chief minister also said that he has spoken to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and said that he has been assured of full support from the Centre as well as the Indian Army.

Rawat said, “PM Narendra Modi assured all possible help, he called twice. I also got calls from home minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind.” The Prime Minister’s Office also said that PM Modi has approved ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for people who have been injured seriously.

The chief minister also said that the number of people missing due to the avalanche and flood caused by the glacier burst could be higher than previously assumed. He also said that several locals with their livestocks also disappeared in the incident. He said, “Experts can tell the reason behind the glacier outburst but our government is right now focused on saving the lives of people. Five locals including shepherds with their 180 sheep and goats swept away in the flash flood. We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher.”

Several teams of the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are present at the site. Earlier on Sunday, a glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni region which caused a flash flood causing at least 150 casualties. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday rescued 16 people trapped in a tunnel near the Tapovan area in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. 9 bodies have been recovered so far at the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area.