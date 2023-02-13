Uttarakhand govt to form three-member committee to survey madarsas

The Uttarakhand government on Monday said that it will form a three-member committee to conduct a survey of madarsas operating in the state. The committee will have to submit its report within one month.

Social welfare minister Chandan Ram Das gave these directions to departmental officers during a review meeting of the social welfare and minorities welfare department in Dehradun on Monday

“I have directed the principal secretary, social welfare department, to constitute a three-member committee of senior officials to survey the functioning of the madarsas in the state. The committee will give its report within a month,” Das said.

Das said that a survey is being conducted to improve the functioning of the madarsas in the state and ensure they adhere to the laid down norms.

In October last year, Das had asked madarsas which had not sought recognition so far, to get recognition from the education department within a month.

While around 400 madarsas are affiliated with the state board, the total number across the state ranges between 800-1,000.

In September last year, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state government would conduct a survey of the madarsas saying it was “important” to ascertain their present status.

“All kinds of things coming to the fore about madarsas from various parts of the state. So, a survey of the madarsas in the state is important. It will make the clear present status of the madarsas in the state,” the CM had said.

According to Uttarakhand Madarsa Education Board officials, there are 419 madarsas affiliated with the board.

Uttarakhand has a 13.9% Muslim population according to the 2011 census, mainly in the Terai area. Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts have over 34% and 22% of the Muslim population respectively.

The government is also pushing for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. On September 8, a five-member draft committee for the implementation of the UCC launched an online portal for people to make suggestions and objections, based on which, the committee will prepare its final draft in May.

Uttarakhand is the third state after Assam and Uttar Pradesh where the government has announced a survey of madrasas.