Uttarakhand HC quashes Centre’s order on change in affiliation of some colleges

The Uttarakhand High Court has quashed a central government's order to affiliate some colleges under Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Central University to Sridev Suman University, Srinagar.

The central government notification was quashed on Tuesday by a bench of Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma on a bunch of petitions challenging the government order. The bench also has asked the central and state governments to decide within two months which of the two will pay grants to the colleges affiliated with the central university. The court also asked the state government to bear the cost of grants to the colleges until the two governments decide on the issue.

The bench gave its order on a bunch of pleas filed by Dehradun residents and statehood agitationists Ravindra Jugran and Arun Kumar besides Mahila Mahavidyalaya PG, BSM PG College, Roorkee and Dayanand Educational Institute.

The petitioners had moved the court claiming that the central government order dated June 5, 2020 had led to the HNB Central University cancelling the affiliation of its colleges.

Acting on the government’s order, the registrar of the Central University cancelled the affiliation of these colleges, the petitioners said, challenging both the Centre’s notification and the registrar’s order, The petitioners said the Central Government did not have the authority to issue these directions.

The petition also claimed that any such right would vest with the University Grants Commission or the university only under the UGC rules.

The petitioners also said the grant given to the affiliated colleges is being borne by the state government whereas it should be borne by the central government.

