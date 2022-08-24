Uttarakhand HC stays 30% quota to women with domicile in state civil services
The high court put a stay on the state government's order dated July 24, 2006 while hearing petition by over a dozen of women candidates who appeared for the exam.
The Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday put a stay on 30 per cent reservation of women having domicile of the state in state civil services examination.
A bench, headed by Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, and comprising Justice RC Khulbe, put a hold on the 2006 order in this regard.
Why was the decision taken?
A petition was filed by more than a dozen women, who secured higher marks in the preliminary test held on April 3 this year of the state civil examination than the cut off marks for women candidates with state domicile.
Also Read| Uttarakhand cabinet approves building 2-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area
These women from other states belonging to unreserved category were not able to appear for the main examination. Kartikey Hari Gupta, counsel appearing for the petitioner, said the state government's order dated July 24, 2006, violated crucial rights under articles like 14, 16, 19 and 21 of the Constitution .
The advocate added that not allowing the aggrieved women candidates to appear in the main examination was an act of discrimination against them. He argued that the state government had no power to provide domicile-based reservations and it can be done only through an act of parliament.
Reservation for women
In May this year, the Karnataka government had reserved 33 per cent posts for outsourced women employees in all the departments.
On Women's Day this year, Union home minister Amit Shah announced several women-oriented initiatives taken by the government of Tripura like 50 per cent reservation to operate shops in government shopping complexes or markets.
Also Read| Couple fought over custody of 2-yr-old daughter after separation. He kills her: Cop
He also spoke about the Tripura government's decision to give a reservation of 33 per cent to all women for any state government job, or for higher educational institutions. All women taking admission in Institutions of National Importance will get a 3% interest waiver on loans if taken.
He also said that 50 per cent of venture capital fund is reserved to promote startups by women.
(With agency inputs)
-
Now, get your swimming pool membership online
Mumbai Now, you can get your civic-owned swimming pool membership online. Earlier, the membership in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run swimming pool could be obtained once or twice a year by waiting in queues and filling forms physically. People had to stand in the queues at 4am and membership would be granted only on a first-cum-first basis. They would then again have to queue up to submit forms. Every member can swim only for one hour.
-
AAP govt calls Delhi assembly special session amid horse-trading claims by MLAs
The Aam Aadmi Party government has called a special session of the Delhi assembly on Friday amid a political storm after the ruling party claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to lure their MLAs besides threatening them with fake cases. According to a document issued by the Delhi assembly, the session is scheduled to begin at 11am on Friday. These issues are likely to dominate the upcoming session of the assembly.
-
Only 20% of buildings audited followed fire safety norms
Mumbai Are Mumbai's high-rises essentially fire traps? The fire brigade of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has found that safety norms were being violated in most of the buildings in the city. “It was found that only 60 buildings adhered to safety norms and 286 buildings didn't...,” Chief minister Eknath Shinde said in a written reply to a question by Manisha Kayande (Shiv Sena) and others on Wednesday.
-
Bomb hoax call to five-star hotel: Two men from Vapi arrested
Police have arrested two men from Gujarat's Vapi for allegedly making a bomb hoax call to a five-star hotel near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport and later demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore. The duo, Vikram Singh, 22, and hail from Bihar, 20, Yeshu Singh and do odd jobs for a living. Another team started tracking the locations of the phone numbers. They thereafter searched for the hotel's front desk number on the internet.
-
Man asks employee to look for another job, gets stabbed multiple times
Mumbai A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his employer and a colleague after Shah asked him to find another job. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday at around 2 pm at Om Steel Solutions Pvt Ltd in Andheri (W). Maulik Shah, 58, who owns the firm, and one of his employees, Satish Pawar, were stabbed by another a resident of Charkop, 35, employee Omkar Gangan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics