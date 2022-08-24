Couple fought over custody of 2-yr-old daughter after separation. He kills her: Cop
Police said the couple had lately drifted apart and were heading for separation but had not been able to agree on who would get custody of their daughter
Dehradun: A 30-year-old man in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter and then tried to slit his throat after a dispute with her mother on who would get her custody once they separate, police said on Wednesday.
The little girl was found, her throat slit, in the sugarcane fields of Haridwar’s Khala Teera village.
Police said the suspect, Kuldeep Rathi, is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh. Pramod Uniyal, in charge at Sidcul police station in Haridwar said they are yet to arrest him and will soon send a team to the hospital.
Police said Kuldeep Rathi, a truck driver, was in a relationship with a 26-year-old woman in a rented accommodation in the Roshanabad area of Haridwar and had been living together. They also had a daughter.
Lately, the relationship had soured and the couple was contemplating separation. But there was no agreement on custody of their two-year-old daughter. Rathi is alleged to have killed his daughter and left her body in a sugarcane field on Monday.
A villager on his way to cut grass spotted Kuldeep Rathi in the sugarcane field on Monday at about 3pm. The villager told the police that the Kuldeep had injury marks on his neck and was bleeding. He discovered the girl’s body the next day when he was passing by the area where the body was dumped. The villagers then alerted the police.
Police found two blades, a mobile phone, a pair of men’s shoes, a T-shirt, and some cash near the girl’s body.
A murder case was registered by the Sidkul police and the investigation started.
