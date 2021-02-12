IND USA
The vandalised structure. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Man vandalised Shiv lingam as he was ‘not cured of ailment despite praying’

Rana said that he suffered from severe pain in his legs since he was in Class 12. Rana was advised if he worshipped Bhairav baba in the temple of Dwarahat, his pain would reduce
By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:03 PM IST

A 24-year-old man who has been arrested for allegedly vandalising an ancient Shiv lingam and an idol of Bhairav baba at a temple in Almora district, told the police that he did so as “Bhairav baba didn’t heal him” of his ailment

Pankaj Bhatt, senior superintendent of police, Almora said, “We had identified the accused after scanning CCTV camera footage around the Bhairav temple and nearby areas. When we took the man into custody, he told us everything. He not only confessed to the crime but also helped us recover the ancient Shiv lingam and an idol on Thursday.”

Dwarahat area of Almora is famous for ancient temples and historical monuments in Uttarakhand.

The Almora Police had lodged a case against unnamed persons under sections 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) on the complaint of Neeru Lohni, an official of the archaeology department after the theft and vandalism came to light.

The man was identified as Tara Singh Rana of Chitailigad village.

“Rana said that he suffered from severe pain in his legs since he was in Class 12. Rana was advised if he worshipped Bhairav baba in the temple of Dwarahat, his pain would reduce,” said Bhatt.

The SSP said when he failed to feel better even after worshipping him for years, annoyed, he decided to destroy the idol of Bhairav baba.

He not only vandalised the idol of Bhairav Baba, but also the ancient Shiv lingam, which he broke on Tuesday, he said.

“He hid them near a school in the village and the next day he threw them in a sewage pit in anger. He will be produced in court on Friday,” said Bhatt.

