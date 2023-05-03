Uttarakhand minister Prem Chand Aggarwal gets into brawl, video goes viral

A video showing Uttarakhand minister Prem Chand Aggarwal getting into an argument with two men before slapping them on a busy road in Rishikesh has gone viral. It shows Aggarwal’s security personnel and supporters also hitting the two. Uttarakhand minister Prem Chand Aggarwal. (Twitter)

Aggarwal’s office issued a statement saying one Surendra Singh Negi started misbehaving with him while they were stuck in a traffic jam. “The man then tore his kurta. When the minister’s security guard intervened, his uniform was also torn. He also tried to snatch his official pistol. The man picked up a stone with the intention to injure the minister. Somehow the minister and his security personnel saved themselves,” the statement said.

Negi issued a video statement accusing Aggarwal and his staff of assaulting him. “Now they are filing a case against us. We are being taken to the police station.”

Senior police superintendent DS Kunwar said they were told that Negi first hurled abuses and misbehaved with the minister. “Thereafter, the two parties got in a brawl.” He added they were yet to receive any complaint and once it is given, the police will register a First Information Report.

Opposition Congress leader Karan Mahara called the brawl a blot on democracy. “The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] minister considers people as insects.”

State BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt said “the attack” on the minister is unfortunate and should be condemned.