Uttarakhand: Panel submits recommendations to amend land laws to CM Dhami
The committee constituted for land laws in Uttarakhand has submitted its report to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with 23 recommendations.
The committee constituted for land laws in Uttarakhand has submitted its report to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with 23 recommendations. Dhami had set up the high-level committee in August to make recommendations for striking a balance between the requirement of land for industrial development projects in the state and the preservation of land that is currently available in Uttarakhand.
The chairman of the committee and other top officials called on the chief minister on Monday. Dhami said the government would soon thoroughly examine the committee's report, take its recommendations into account for the benefit of the state and the public, and amend the land law accordingly.
"Considering the recommendations of the committee in the larger public interest and state interest, the state government will amend the land law," Dhami said.
He further said “It gave me the report. They have given various recommendations. We are not stopping anyone from coming here, we are not stopping investors either but the land of Uttarakhand should not be misused. Several complaints of misuse came to us in the past few days”
“For a long time, discussions have been held on the land law. When I started working as the CM, several people who have worked for Uttarakhand for a long time, told me that some amendments be made to the law. We had constituted a committee for the same," he said.
The chief minister added that while they don't want to deter investors, they do need to address the misuse of lands, thus the committee's proposals will be looked into.
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
